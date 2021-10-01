Bookie warns Ron DeSantis 2024 support ‘starting to dry up’

Gov. Ron DeSantis keeps saying he doesn’t want to be President. Bettors are starting to believe him.

DeSantis continues to struggle in the shadow of Donald Trump relative to 2024 considerations, with more bad news on that front Friday.

BoyleSports, one of the oddsmakers willing to establish probabilities for future Presidential markets, warns that DeSantis’ support is “starting to dry up.”

Meanwhile, bettors have MAGA on their minds. According to Boyle, Trump has achieved parity with President Joe Biden in terms of overall odds.

“It’s all one-way traffic in the betting for 2024 and it’s Donald Trump who has the momentum after a string of media appearances. We’ve been forced to make him a joint favorite already at 7/2 from 5/1 and he’s not far from going on odds-on to be the Republican candidate contesting the election,” said a BoyleSports spokesperson.

DeSantis, meanwhile, looks more like the leader of the second tier.

“The Florida Governor has been eased to 9/2 from 7/2 to be the Republican candidate in 2024, but is still rated more likely than both Nikki Haley (8/1) and Mike Pence (10/1),” BoyleSports noted.

At least one recent national poll of registered voters suggests Pence is getting a more serious look from potential 2024 voters than was the case a few months ago. In a field without Trump, Pence was the choice of 32% of registered voters surveyed, a dozen points ahead of DeSantis in that survey.

It hasn’t all been losses for DeSantis, the man supporters call “America’s Governor.” Another oddsmaker hailed the end of the “downward trend” in DeSantis’ odds for reelection late last month.

“DeSantis’ reelection chances were on a downward trend through the summer, with his odds shifting from 1/5 in June to 1/3 in August,” says a US-Bookies spokesperson. “During that time, Rep. Charlie Crist and (Agriculture Commissioner) Nikki Fried were improving in the odds markets, indicating that it was becoming a closer race.”

For his part, DeSantis continues to say he is running for reelection and that Presidential speculation is “nonsense.”

“All the speculation about me is purely manufactured,” he said in early September.

“There’s a lot of huge issues. It’s way down the road. It’s not anything that I’m planning for,” DeSantis said during the second half-hour of Sean Hannity‘s show earlier this week.