October 4, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida gas prices inch downward, still high
Image via Paul Brennan of Pixabay

Scott PowersOctober 4, 20213min2

Related Articles

Headlines

Casey DeSantis diagnosed with breast cancer

HeadlinesJax

Lenny Curry, Mike Williams back Jessica Baker in HD 12

HeadlinesJax

Jacksonville again set to appeal to the state for more drinking and dining

pumping-gas-1631638_1280
The nation is facing a supply problem.

Florida drivers still are finding little relief at the gas pump as prices remain above $3 per gallon heading into October, though they did inch downward in the past week, AAA — The Auto Club Group reported Monday.

Florida’s average price for a gallon of gasoline was at $3.05. That’s 2 cents lower than in late September, and 5 cents lower than a peak a couple of weeks ago, but well above the rest of this year, and still higher than anything seen in several years.

Prices, high all summer, went up even more in September after Hurricane Ida closed down some production refineries in Louisiana.

Nationally, the average price of a gallon of gasoline is $3.20, according to AAA.

The news comes against usual trends, as autumn gas prices usually are lower than summer.

“After weeks of declines, gas prices face renewed upward pressure after the price of crude oil rose 3% last week,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. “Crude prices have remained elevated this year, because unlike the years before the pandemic — where supplies far outpaced demand — the global fuel market has tightened. Many countries reduced fuel production, due to the pandemic, and are now struggling to keep pace with returning demand.”

It could get worse before it gets better, and Monday should be a big day for setting gas prices.

The OPEC+ meeting cartel will discuss increasing oil production. Oil prices rose last week on concerns that the cartel’s planned 400,000 barrel per day increase would not be enough to meet global fuel demand. Now, there are reports that OPEC+ is considering doubling the rate increase, AAA reported.

Once again, drivers are finding the best deals in Punta Gorda, where gas is averaging $2.97 per gallon, according to AAA. In Jacksonville, gas runs $2.99 per gallon; The Villages, Jacksonville, and Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, $3.00; and Pensacola, $3.03.

The worst place to buy gasoline is in West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, where it costs an average of $3.23, AAA reported. In Fort Lauderdale and Naples, the average is $3.10; Miami, $3.08.

Post Views: 141

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLeaked ‘Pandora’ records show how the powerful shield assets

nextJacksonville again set to appeal to the state for more drinking and dining

2 comments

  • JmjUSA

    October 4, 2021 at 9:44 am

    $2.77 in Bushnell…

    Last year: $1.98,thanks dementia jill..

    Reply

  • Malcolm D. Wilson

    October 4, 2021 at 9:59 am

    I get paid more than $90 per hour when working from home with my 2 children. It’s not something I’d ever thought I could do, but my best friend earns over ten thousand dollars a month doing this, and she convinced me to do it. There is an endless amount of potential here

    check the details……☛☛☛ W­w­w­.­S­m­a­r­t­J­o­b­7­.­C­o­m

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories