Ashley Moody spotlights ‘Station Dogs’ in visit to K9s for Warriors

Florida’s Attorney General stopped in Ponte Vedra Thursday, the latest in a series of “Back the Blue” events from her office.

Attorney General Ashley Moody was at K9s for Warriors. She highlighted the non-profit’s work bringing service dogs to law enforcement agencies. That is an extension of its original mission, which was bringing service dogs to veterans.

“The brave men and women of Florida law enforcement often find themselves in extremely stressful and dangerous situations. I am so thankful for the work being done by K9s For Warriors to help connect law enforcement heroes with K9s to help them heal and cope with some of the invisible wounds inflicted while protecting Floridians. I look forward to watching the Station Dog program grow and help even more members of our law enforcement community,” Moody said.

K9s for Warriors CEO Rory Diamond explained the expansion of the group’s mission, which includes a Station Dog named Buster being deployed to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

“We are dedicated to supporting our nation’s heroes, and while our focus is on helping military veterans overcome mental trauma, we started the Station Dog program to extend that support to the heroes who continue to serve our communities. We are honored to be recognized by Attorney General Moody, and we are excited to partner with JSO in bringing Buster to their department as a way to help relieve the pressure our first responders face every day,” Diamond said.

Buster will help police officers and support staff deal with stress and PTSD, real concerns among law enforcement.

Right now, there is a waiting list for these special animals. Eight departments want one. Currently, the police departments of Daytona Beach Shores, Jacksonville Beach, and Neptune Beach have Station Dogs in house.

Moody has devoted much of her term in office to Back the Blue events. Her office has had at least 40 of them since she became Attorney General in January 2019.