October 7, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Ashley Moody spotlights ‘Station Dogs’ in visit to K9s for Warriors
AG Ashley Moody was at K9s for Warriors. Also pictured: CEO Rory Diamond and Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams.

A.G. GancarskiOctober 7, 20213min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesJax

LeAnna Cumber political committee raises $960K as she explores run for Jacksonville Mayor

Jax

Jerry Holland launches Duval Elections Supervisor campaign with $116K banked

Jax

Jacksonville Urban League president launches independent mayoral campaign

Moody
The canines help cops with stress, PTSD.

Florida’s Attorney General stopped in Ponte Vedra Thursday, the latest in a series of “Back the Blue” events from her office.

Attorney General Ashley Moody was at K9s for Warriors. She highlighted the non-profit’s work bringing service dogs to law enforcement agencies. That is an extension of its original mission, which was bringing service dogs to veterans.

“The brave men and women of Florida law enforcement often find themselves in extremely stressful and dangerous situations. I am so thankful for the work being done by K9s For Warriors to help connect law enforcement heroes with K9s to help them heal and cope with some of the invisible wounds inflicted while protecting Floridians. I look forward to watching the Station Dog program grow and help even more members of our law enforcement community,” Moody said.

K9s for Warriors CEO Rory Diamond explained the expansion of the group’s mission, which includes a Station Dog named Buster being deployed to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

“We are dedicated to supporting our nation’s heroes, and while our focus is on helping military veterans overcome mental trauma, we started the Station Dog program to extend that support to the heroes who continue to serve our communities. We are honored to be recognized by Attorney General Moody, and we are excited to partner with JSO in bringing Buster to their department as a way to help relieve the pressure our first responders face every day,” Diamond said.

Buster will help police officers and support staff deal with stress and PTSD, real concerns among law enforcement.

Right now, there is a waiting list for these special animals. Eight departments want one. Currently, the police departments of Daytona Beach Shores, Jacksonville Beach, and Neptune Beach have Station Dogs in house.

Moody has devoted much of her term in office to Back the Blue events. Her office has had at least 40 of them since she became Attorney General in January 2019.

Post Views: 47

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCopley Gerdes nabs endorsement from Ben Diamond for City Council campaign

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Charlie Crist pulls in $655K in September for 2022 Fla. Gov. bid
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more