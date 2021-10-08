Trulieve opens medical cannabis dispensary in Kissimmee

Trulieve Cannabis Co. is inching toward a triple-digit footprint in Florida, cutting the ribbon on its 93rd store on Friday afternoon.

The new shop is located at 4967 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee and was formerly operated by Harvest Health & Recreation.

Only patients and their state-approved caregivers will be allowed inside the waiting room and dispensary.

Trulieve has Florida’s largest selection of THC and CBD products in a variety of delivery methods, including edibles, smokable cannabis, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams and vaporizers. It, like other dispensaries, is a vertically integrated “seed-to-sale” company.

Trulieve was the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in Florida. It recently acquired Harvest Health & Recreation and is in the process of rebranding all of the company’s locations, with more openings planned throughout October.

When Trulieve finalized its purchase of Harvest Health & Recreation on Oct. 1, the company became the nation’s largest cannabis company.

In a news release announcing the Kissimmee store, Trulieve said it has reinstated some policies designed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

It is currently offering “Designated Care Time” for immunocompromised patients in which the first half-hour after dispensaries open is reserved for this higher-risk patient population to shop safely.

The company also offers delivery to all patients across the state of Florida. Delivery is free for patients 65 and older and is currently offered at a reduced rate to all other patients.

In addition to rigorous cleaning and safety protocols, Trulieve requires all employees to wear masks regardless of vaccination status. The company requests all patients and caretakers to wear face coverings in-store as well.