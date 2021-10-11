Personnel note: Disney adds three to government relations team

Walt Disney World and Disney Signature Experiences announced a trio of new additions to their government relations and external affairs teams on Monday.

Elizabeth Watkins joins the Walt Disney World government relations team as Senior Manager of Government Relations and will lead all local government and industry relations.

Watkins most recently worked on the Orlando Health government relations team. Before that, she served as the Florida Grassroots Manager for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, where she oversaw a series of successful public health-related ballot initiatives throughout the 2018 election cycle.

Watkins is the newest addition to an already stellar team, joining well-respected lead state government relations lobbyist Leticia Adams, who is credited with successfully navigating the passage of the Walt Disney World 50th anniversary license plates that are appearing by the thousands across the state.

Stefanie Steele joins the external affairs team as Senior Manager of Corporate Social Responsibility, where she will lead CSR local initiatives for Walt Disney World

She most recently served as Director of Government Relations for Project Lead the Way, and prior to that Senior Manager of Government Relations for Florida Virtual School. Stefanie joins an incredibly talented team of CSR professionals that includes Steven Miller, Senior Manager for issues management, and Nelson Placa, Senior Manager for CSR and community engagement.

Disney Signature Experiences, meanwhile, added Beth Thibodaux to its Public Affairs team as Director of External Affairs and Corporate Citizenship.

In her new role, she will be responsible for leading strategic corporate citizenship and government relations efforts in support of all Disney Signature Experiences businesses which includes Disney Cruise Line and the Disney Vacation Club.

Thibodaux most recently served as regional director of government relations for AdventHealth, where she led advocacy strategy for the Central Florida division and previously was the Corporate Vice President of Government Relations for SeaWorld Parks & Resorts.

The new team members come as WDW celebrates its 50th anniversary and Disney Cruise Line resumes sailings from Florida.

As part of its 50th anniversary celebration, Walt Disney World recently announced $3 million in grants to local non-profits. These grants will help support the mission of six organizations, helping to support important causes and inspire a world of difference for children and families throughout the Central Florida region.