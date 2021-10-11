October 11, 2021
Ballard Partners expands footprint with new Boston office
Brian Ballard and Ballard Partners continue global expansion.

Brian Ballard
Ballard Partners has tapped Eugene O’Flaherty to run the new office.

Ballard Partners is setting up shop in the Bay State.

The Florida-based firm went national in 2017 and quickly established itself as one of the top players on K Street. In 2020, it went international with an office in Tel Aviv. Now it’s cutting the ribbon on an office in Boston.

Ballard Partners has tapped Eugene O’Flaherty, the former Corporation Counsel for the city of Boston, to run the new operation.

“Along with our offices in Washington, D.C., Florida and Israel, having an office in Boston will provide our clients with greater reach across multiple jurisdictions,” firm founder and President Brian Ballard said.

“We are honored that Gene will be leading our Boston office, given his remarkable career in public service to the State of Massachusetts as a legislator and as Corporation Counsel to the City of Boston.”

In his role as Corporation Counsel, Eugene was the chief legal officer for former Boston Mayor and now U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin Walsh. In that role he managed an office of 60 lawyers, paralegals and administrative staff.

O’Flaherty previously served in the Massachusetts House for 17 years, where he chaired the state’s Judiciary Committee and held the vice chairmanship on the Banks and Banking Committee.

“I am delighted to lead the Ballard Partners Boston office,” O’Flaherty said. “Our firm brings decades of public policy, advocacy and governmental affairs expertise to the Bay State region, and our firm’s reach in multiple jurisdictions will allow us to expand opportunities for Boston-based corporations and organizations.”

Also joining the Ballard Partners Boston office is Stephen Passacantilli, who brings 15 years of municipal government expertise. Passacantilli served as Special Assistant to Walsh, where he provided transitional assistance for the new mayoral administration and coordinated communication between the Boston City Council and elected officials of the state’s Boston Delegation.

Passacantilli also served as the liaison to multiple community associations as well as governmental, nonprofit and private organizations.

Ballard Partners is one of the top firms in the Sunshine State and also has a booming operation on the national level. It’s fast growth in DC was helped along by Brian Ballard’s solid relationship with former President Donald Trump, however, the firm set itself up for sustained success with a strong bipartisan roster of lobbyists.

In recent months, the firm has added or elevated several well-known Democrats. Among the additions were John O’Hanlon, the founder of one of Washington’s most successful Democratic lobbying firms, and Tola Thompson, a former chief of staff to Democratic U.S. Rep. Al Lawson. The firm also promoted Robert Wexler, a Democratic former Congressman, to managing partner of its Washington office.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

