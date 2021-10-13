October 13, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Val Demings pulls in $8.4M in ‘historic’ third quarter fundraising haul

Jacob OglesOctober 13, 20216min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.13.21

HeadlinesInfluence

Latest on the legislative staffing merry-go-round

HeadlinesInfluence

‘A ticking time bomb’: Lawmakers plan to address National Guard troop shortage

Demings, Val - 4
Demings will need a massive war chest to unseat two-term incumbent Marco Rubio.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings raked in $8.4 million during the last three months for her U.S. Senate campaign — more than any candidate has raised at this stage of a Senate campaign in Florida history.

The total more than doubles what Demings raised between her candidate announcement in June and the end of the quarter. She already raised about $5 million the first few weeks of her campaign. Minus expenses, the Democrat still sits on about $6 million available as cash on hand.

Of course, Demings will need a massive war chest to unseat two-term Sen. Marco Rubio.

“This will be the strongest campaign in Florida’s history — a campaign that goes everywhere and cedes no ground,” wrote Demings’ campaign manager Zach Carroll. “We are reaching out to voters of all political stripes — Democrats, Republicans, and independents — who know that Marco Rubio is failing to look out for them in Washington.”

The $8.4 million came from some 308,000 donations, most of them small with the average check coming in around $28.45. But more important than the number of donors is the number of voters already touched by the campaign, Carroll wrote.

“Since announcing in June, our campaign has traveled across the state, from the big cities to small rural towns,” he wrote. “Demings met with Cuban American leaders in Miami to discuss the crisis in Cuba; campaigned in Tallahassee and small towns in North Florida, including with community leaders in Quincy; met with leaders of Florida’s Haitian American community in Miami to discuss the ongoing violence and political instability in Haiti; met with Mayor [Rick] Kriseman and other leaders who are on the frontlines in the fight against Red Tide in the Tampa Bay region, and traveled to Surfside to pay respects to the victims of the tragic building collapse.”

The campaign expects Rubio as the incumbent to maintain a cash advantage, but believes that can be overcome.

“We expect that these resources will pale in comparison to the vast amounts of wealthy corporate money that [Senate Minority Leader] Mitch McConnell and Marco Rubio will spend in this election,” Carroll wrote. “Make no mistake: we expect to get outspent, and our historically strong fundraising will simply allow us to keep up with the tens of millions of dollars wealthy special interests will dump into Florida on Marco Rubio’s behalf next year.”

Rubio, of note, hasn’t reported his third quarter numbers; he reported $4 million in donations in the second quarter, less than Demings despite raising money over three months. But most of that time he had no opponent to speak of and still has millions amassed since his last campaign in 2016.

Demings’ team pointed to a recent poll commissioned by Florida Politics as evidence the Senate contest can be won by Democrats.

St. Pete Polls in August found Rubio up 48% to 46%, within the poll’s 2.2% margin of error. Perhaps more important, it showed the incumbent under 50% support in a state where he has held statewide office for more than a decade.

“Floridians know that Rubio is a slick, spineless, and pandering politician who looks out for himself and corporate special interests, leaving everyday Floridians behind. Rubio isn’t strong enough to stand up for working Floridians anymore, he’s just in it for himself even when it hurts Florida,” Carroll wrote. “With this profile, Rubio will struggle to motivate the same voters who showed up for other Republicans in recent elections.”

Post Views: 90

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHouse sends debt limit hike to Joe Biden, staving off default

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories