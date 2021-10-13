Jordan Leonard hauls in more than $21K in September, tops HD 100 field

Bay Harbor Islands Council member and former Mayor Jordan W. Leonard raised more than $21,000 in September, putting him atop the House District 100 field and increasing his cash lead.

Leonard collected more than $11,000 through his political campaign. That includes a $5,000 loan from Leonard to his campaign account.

A Miami Beach real estate development company, South Beach Ocean Parcel II, contributed another $10,000 to Leonard’s political committee, Americans for Florida.

That gives Leonard more than $135,000 in cash on hand available as of Sept. 30. Leonard is competing for the Democratic nomination in HD 100 against Todd Delmay, Clay Miller and Evan Shields. Delmay is an LGBTQ activist. Miller is the legislative director for Broward County Commissioner Beam Furr. Shields serves as treasurer for the Miami-Dade Democratic Party.

Leonard has mostly led the field in monthly fundraising. His cash-on-hand total is more than double that of Delmay, who places second. Delmay holds nearly $62,000 as of Sept. 30. That’s followed closely by Miller, who holds close to $61,000. Shields retains just under $34,000.

In September, Delmay raised more than $13,000, putting him second for the month in the Democratic field. Delmay relied primarily on smaller donations to collect that cash. He did court a $1,000 from Michael Worley, who heads the MDW Communications firm.

Shields placed third among Democrats during September. He brought in nearly $6,400 via his campaign and another $1,000 through his political committee, Florida Future Fund. California-based investor Arthur Rock donated $1,000 to Shields’ campaign and another $1,000 to his PC. Miami bar owner Adam Gersten added another $1,000 to Shields’ campaign account.

Miller raised less than $2,300 during September. That’s one month after Miller led the field in August fundraising.

Miller’s September haul also puts him behind Wena Sutjapojnukul, the sole Republican candidate in the race. Sutjapojnukul added around $3,200 during the month. However, she trails the other candidates in cash on hand, holding nearly $7,400 as of Sept. 30.

Rep. Joe Geller currently holds the seat. He has endorsed Leonard as his preferred successor.

HD 100 is split between Broward and Miami-Dade counties, though it’s unclear how the redistricting process will affect those boundaries. Candidates and political committees faced a Monday deadline for reporting all financial activity through Sept. 30.