October 27, 2021
Last Call for 10.27.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

October 27, 2021

LAST CALL FEATURED IMAGE GRAPHICS (3)
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink.

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Attorney General Ashley Moody joined two-dozen other state attorneys general in a human trafficking lawsuit against Facebook, her office announced Wednesday.

The case, Doe v. Facebook, alleges that the social media giant failed to warn users about human trafficking on the platform and benefited from its proliferation.

The Texas Supreme Court previously ruled that Facebook was immune from liability, but Moody and other states filed an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court that argues Texas’ interpretation is overbroad, improperly preempts state law, and denies compensation to trafficking victims.

The unnamed plaintiff claims she was trafficked through Facebook and says the platform did not warn her of the dangers of human trafficking on the platform because its business model depends on maximizing contacts between users — including communications with minors.

“Big Tech should be helping us end human trafficking, not providing an avenue for predators to solicit and groom minors. Victims of child sex trafficking should be able to hold platforms like Facebook accountable for not doing enough to stop human traffickers from exploiting their platforms to victimize minors. What Facebook is allowing is wholly irresponsible, and we will continue fighting Big Tech to protect our children,” Moody said.

The brief filed Moody joined asks whether Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act provides immunity from suit to internet platforms, regardless of the platform’s misconduct. The brief argues that the Texas Supreme Court’s broad interpretation of Section 230 is inconsistent with the law’s plain language, which only covers third-party speech attributed to the operator or claims surrounding good-faith efforts to restrict access to objectionable content.

Such an overbroad interpretation of Section 230 will leave victims of online abuse with no leverage against site operators, like Facebook, whose business models, one could argue, facilitate abuse.

America ‘on fire’: Facebook watched as Donald Trump ignited hate” via Amanda Seitz of The Associated Press

Wilton Simpson: Special Session discussion underway, details coming possibly by Friday” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics

Gov. Ron DeSantis defends Surgeon General’s record on COVID-19 protocols” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

Future of Florida Forum: Child care staffing crisis could cripple economic comeback” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics

Five lingering questions about COVID-19 vaccines for kids” via Katherine J. Wu of The Atlantic

Democrats may let the best weapon against child poverty fade away” via Li Zhou of Vox

Class action on behalf of juveniles under solitary confinement gets OK to proceed” via Issac Morgan of the Florida Phoenix

Jimmy Patronis outlines 2022 priorities at Future of Florida Forum” via Drew Wilson and Jason Delgado of Florida Politics

Future of Florida Forum: Wilton Simpson highlights education, environmental policy as keys to Florida’s economic success” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics

Mobile unemployment claim access, eviction forgiveness on Janet Cruz legislative wish list” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics

Victor Torres, Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez clash over vaccines” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics

“If you don’t think about this issue today as something that’s going to impact your bottom line in 15 years, heaven help you.” — Rep. Vance Aloupis, on the child care staffing crisis.

