Personnel note: Jordan Elsbury exits Jacksonville city government

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry’s chief of staff is leaving the public sector later this month.

Jordan Elsbury, who joined Curry as a candidate during his 2015 campaign, is exiting City Hall later this month for the private sector. His last day is Friday, Nov. 12.

“As Mayor, it has been an honor to have Jordan as part of my administration. His leadership ability is second to none, and his willingness to conquer any task, no matter how complex, is steadfast,” Curry said. “Watching Jordan grow his family here in our community has been a joy, and I am confident of his continued success as he moves on to new and exciting endeavors. I am proud to not only call him an employee but also a friend. It has been a pleasure to serve alongside him during his tenure, and he will be greatly missed.”

Fresh out of Southeastern Louisiana University, Elsbury was coming up through the ranks of Louisiana politics when he took a chance on Curry’s 2015 campaign for Jacksonville Mayor.

Like a few alums of the campaign, Elsbury stayed on to work for the administration, first as director of appointments, then in intergovernmental affairs, and finally as chief of staff.

Elsbury now lives in the Murray Hill neighborhood on Jacksonville’s Westside, where he and his wife are raising a family. He intends to stay in Jacksonville.

It is a reasonable bet that he could move into government relations, especially after more than six years at the center of Curry’s initiatives, with more than a year as chief of staff in what was among the most challenging periods in Jacksonville history.

The Mayor’s office won’t have to look far for a replacement. Leeann Krieg will move into the chief of staff position. She previously helmed intergovernmental affairs for the Curry administration, which means there will be functional continuity.

“Leeann has been a port in the storm during her tenure in my administration, and it is with great pleasure I announce that we will continue to be working together as her role within my office expands,” Curry said. “Leeann has risen through the ranks of Jacksonville government, and her roots are deep within the community. Her commitment to our city is unwavering, and the future is bright. There is no one better suited to fill the shoes left by Jordan, and we are both excited to move forward and are confident the best is yet to come.”

Elsbury can count a lot of policy victories as he exits this part of his career. Among them are a successful push for a gas tax, a new general counsel, and capital projects, including the redevelopment of the Shipyards as part of the Jaguars’ latest moves.

The change will likely continue for the Curry administration as the second term proceeds. Former campaign strategist (and current Chief Administrative Officer) Brian Hughes has not discounted the talk he’s eyeing a run for Jacksonville City Council in 2023. Any such move would come after he left his current job.