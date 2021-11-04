November 4, 2021
Tina Polsky, Yvonne Hinson seek to undo GOP-backed ‘viewpoint diversity’ law in higher ed
Ryan Nicol

intellectual diversity
Democrats argue last years' bill could limit free speech on campuses.

Two Democratic lawmakers hope to repeal a law approved earlier this year that requires surveys of college and university professors “to assess the status of intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” on campus.

The GOP-backed legislation (HB 233) also blocks the state Board of Education and Board of Governors from shielding students and employees and colleges and universities from controversial speech or ideas protected by the First Amendment. Now, Sen. Tina Polsky and Rep. Yvonne Hinson are seeking to repeal that law, which was approved during the 2021 Legislative Session and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis in June.

Polsky and Hinson have each introduced companion bills (SB 810 and HB 6077) to strike that new language from Florida law.

Republicans who supported the measure, such as 2021 bill sponsors Sen. Ray Rodrigues and Rep. Spencer Roach, argue higher education institutions lean left and are hostile to conservative viewpoints. By putting these measures in place, supporters argue, conservatives will have a greater seat at the table and introduce students to a wider diversity of thought.

Democrats, however, argue the bill is aimed at targeting and potentially chilling liberals’ free speech. They argue last year’s bill was an unnecessary push fueled by culture war grievances and will only succeed in stopping certain progressive viewpoints from being discussed on college and university campuses.

Last year’s GOP-backed bill passed easily in the House, though earned more narrow support in the Senate. But with Republicans remaining in control of the Legislature, it’s unlikely the new bills will gain much traction.

Polsky has tussled with DeSantis in recent weeks after his Surgeon General pick, Joseph Ladapo, refused to wear a mask while in Polsky’s office. Polsky was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer in August, and the meeting occurred shortly before Polsky was set to begin radiation therapy.

Polsky joined other Democrats in calling for Ladapo’s appointment to be pulled, and she’s now directly targeting a component of Republicans’ 2021 legislative agenda.

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected]

One comment

  • Ron Ogden

    November 4, 2021 at 1:23 pm

    “Democrats, however, argue the bill is aimed at targeting and potentially chilling liberals’ free speech.”
    Nonsense. The truth is they are trying to stifle speech that doesn’t exalt “woke-ism.” The wake of the Virginia debacle (and others), is not the time for left wingers like Polsky et al to be reaching for the censorship spray.

    Reply

Categories