Tina Polsky, Yvonne Hinson seek to undo GOP-backed ‘viewpoint diversity’ law in higher ed

Two Democratic lawmakers hope to repeal a law approved earlier this year that requires surveys of college and university professors “to assess the status of intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” on campus.

The GOP-backed legislation (HB 233) also blocks the state Board of Education and Board of Governors from shielding students and employees and colleges and universities from controversial speech or ideas protected by the First Amendment. Now, Sen. Tina Polsky and Rep. Yvonne Hinson are seeking to repeal that law, which was approved during the 2021 Legislative Session and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis in June.

Polsky and Hinson have each introduced companion bills (SB 810 and HB 6077) to strike that new language from Florida law.

Republicans who supported the measure, such as 2021 bill sponsors Sen. Ray Rodrigues and Rep. Spencer Roach, argue higher education institutions lean left and are hostile to conservative viewpoints. By putting these measures in place, supporters argue, conservatives will have a greater seat at the table and introduce students to a wider diversity of thought.

Democrats, however, argue the bill is aimed at targeting and potentially chilling liberals’ free speech. They argue last year’s bill was an unnecessary push fueled by culture war grievances and will only succeed in stopping certain progressive viewpoints from being discussed on college and university campuses.

Last year’s GOP-backed bill passed easily in the House, though earned more narrow support in the Senate. But with Republicans remaining in control of the Legislature, it’s unlikely the new bills will gain much traction.

Polsky has tussled with DeSantis in recent weeks after his Surgeon General pick, Joseph Ladapo, refused to wear a mask while in Polsky’s office. Polsky was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer in August, and the meeting occurred shortly before Polsky was set to begin radiation therapy.

Polsky joined other Democrats in calling for Ladapo’s appointment to be pulled, and she’s now directly targeting a component of Republicans’ 2021 legislative agenda.