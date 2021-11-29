Marco Rubio endorses Blaise Ingoglia for state Senate

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is getting behind Blaise Ingoglia, as he seeks to jump from the state House to the state Senate in 2022.

Ingoglia is currently filed to run in Senate District 10 against former Sen. John Legg. That race would determine the successor to Senate President Wilton Simpson, who is facing term limits and is running to be the state’s next Agriculture Commissioner.

The redistricting process could upend that matchup, however, and potentially pit Ingoglia against fellow Rep. Ralph Massullo of Lecanto in a GOP Primary contest. As those boundaries continue being finalized, Rubio is already stepping out to back Ingoglia.

“Blaise Ingoglia is a proven conservative leader who has been a staunch defender of our values and an instrumental part of the Republican Party’s success here in Florida,” Rubio said in a statement endorsing Ingoglia obtained by Florida Politics. “I am proud to support my friend Blaise Ingoglia for state Senate.”

Rubio is a former member of the Florida legislature. He served in the House for eight years, including as Speaker of the House from 2006 to 2008, before launching a winning bid for the U.S. Senate.

Ingoglia is also completing his own fourth term in the House and is barred from running again due to term limits. That’s led him to seek a Senate seat next cycle, and the endorsement from Rubio certainly gives Ingoglia a leg up in the GOP Primary, though the ongoing redistricting process still leaves that field unsettled.

“Since his days in the Florida legislature, Marco has been fighting for freedom and the promise of the American Dream — two important objectives in my campaign,” Ingoglia added. “I am grateful for his example of leadership and his endorsement of my strong conservative values and principles to take on the issues that matter most to Floridians and keep our state free.”

Ingoglia has more than $1.86 million on hand for his 2022 Senate bid, giving him plenty of resources going forward. Earlier this month, the International Association of Firefighters Florida Chapter also endorsed Ingoglia.