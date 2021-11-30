November 30, 2021
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Senate bill to protect imprisoned pregnant women clears first committee

Kelly HayesNovember 30, 20213min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Joe Gruters files bill to ban under-21 kratom sales, add further restrictions

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate committee clears bill to broaden cross-county burglary penalties

HeadlinesInfluence

Legislation creating ‘bill of rights’ for foster children passes Senate committee

Shev Jones 4
The measure is known as "Ava's Law," named after a newborn who died in August after being born in an Alachua County jail. 

Legislation that would offer additional protections for imprisoned pregnant women cleared its first committee hearing Tuesday afternoon.

The bill (SB 630), sponsored by Sen. Shevrin Jones, would require that every woman in custody be notified that they have a right to ask for a pregnancy test, which must be administered within 24 hours of the request if she had been held over three days. The legislation passed through the Senate Criminal Justice Committee unanimously.

This is the second consecutive year Jones’ has filed such a bill. But this time, the measure is known as “Ava’s Law,” named after a newborn who died earlier in August after being born in an Alachua County jail.

Erica Thompson, who was arrested and told jail staff she felt contractions, says she screamed for staff to help as she gave birth to the infant at just six months.

Thompson said she gave birth alone in her cell. Her child was transferred to the hospital alive but later died. Doctors said the baby was too small to survive. Thompson says the baby could have been saved if officials had provided quicker treatment at the jail.

The baby’s death has triggered protests outside the Alachua County jail where Thompson was held. Jones represents portions of South Florida. His district stretches across Broward and Miami-Dade counties. But Jones has been active in this area before.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office has promised an investigation into the incident.

Among other provisions, the proposal would also require women to be provided with “a postpartum pregnancy assessment, which includes information regarding any necessary medical tests, procedures, lactation support, or treatments associated with her postpartum condition,” if requested.

Democratic Rep. Dianne Hart has filed an identical bill in the House (HB 363). It still awaits its first committee hearing.

In 2019, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation sponsored by Jones that requires correctional facilities to provide feminine hygiene products, toothbrushes and toilet paper at no cost to women inmates.

Post Views: 62

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSenate committee clears bill to broaden cross-county burglary penalties

nextBill requiring social media literacy lessons advances

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories