December 1, 2021
Greenberg Traurig Tallahassee adds Jason Merritt

Merritt_Jason_E
The UF law school grad has represented clients in commercial real estate in Florida, Kentucky and California.

Greenberg Traurig, P.A. is growing its Tallahassee office, adding commercial real estate attorney Jason Merritt to the team.

Merritt will be working with the firm’s public finance team on the disposition and sale of real estate assets to resolve distressed or defaulted publicly financed bond projects, according to a statement from the firm. He has previously worked with clients in commercial real estate in Florida, Kentucky and California, as well as advised municipalities and public boards in Central Florida.

A Florida native and member of the Florida Bar, Merritt earned his J.D. at the University of Florida Levin College of Law. He received his undergraduate degree at Florida State University.

His hiring marks the second addition to the firm in that area in the past year. The firm hired Brian Crumbaker, another attorney who has experience in landowner bankruptcies, foreclosures and restructurings, in March. Crumbaker is also a former colleague to Merritt, as the two were both former shareholders of Hopping Green & Sams, a Tallahassee law firm that closed in November.

David Ashburn, the managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig’s Tallahassee office, said Merritt’s addition will strengthen their firm in several areas.

“We are confident his experience in handling complex real estate transactions, his client-service approach, and commitment to excellence will complement and enhance our strong and growing team,” Ashburn said.

Greenberg Traurig’s Tallahassee office has been open for more than 20 years, and is one of the firm’s 40 global locations. The firm employs more than 2,300 attorneys.

Tristan Wood

Tristan Wood is graduating from the University of Florida this December, where he studies journalism. A South Florida native, he has a passion for political and accountability reporting. He previously reported for Fresh Take Florida, a news service that covers the Florida Legislature and state political stories operating out of UF’s College of Journalism and Communications. You can reach Tristan at [email protected]

