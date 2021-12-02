December 1, 2021
Joe Gruters endorses Griff Griffitts in HD 6 race
Philip "Griff" Griffitts

Philip "Griff" Griffitts
The Republican Party of Florida chair headed Donald Trump's Florida campaign in 2016.

State House candidate Griff Griffitts landed the endorsement of Republican Party of Florida Chair Joe Gruters.

That’s critical support in a primary race for the open seat in House District 6 race, where he faces theater producer Brian Clowdus. Griffitts, a Bay County Commissioner, has enjoyed a money lead in the Republican primary, while Clowdus has portrayed himself as an outsider in the mold of former President Donald Trump, perpetually posting pictures of himself donning Trump clothing and memorabilia.

But Gruters, who co-chaired Trump’s Florida campaign arm in his successful 2016 White House run, brings with him serious Trumpworld bona fides.

“Griff Griffitts has proven himself to be a strong conservative and a powerful advocate for our constitutional rights and economic freedom,” Gruters said. “He strongly supports President Trump’s America First agenda and will be a trusted leader in Florida’s Legislature. It is my pleasure to endorse him for state Representative.”

Gruters, a Sarasota Republican, also serves in the Florida Senate and so has a legislative interest in the race.

“To have the support of Sen. Joe Gruters is a great honor for my campaign and my supporters,” Griffitts said. “Joe Gruters has been an incredibly loyal supporter of President Trump, and he’s a major reason why Florida is a Trump state. I look forward to working with Joe and other strong conservative leaders in the Legislature to continue making Florida a model state for the America First agenda.”

Griffitts previously picked up support from Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki, providing him with a base of local and state leaders backing his candidacy.

Griffitts raised $138,015 for his run through the end of October, compared to Clowdus’ $22,231. The Primary takes place in August, and if only Republicans who filed will be decided at that stage.

The lines for all districts remain fluid with the reapportionment process underway. But two draft maps show little change to the Panama City-centered HD 6.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

