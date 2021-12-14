December 14, 2021
Ron DeSantis fundraises off ‘non-citizens’ voting in New York

A.G. Gancarski

Desantis, Ron - 5
The Governor continues to message on topics of interest to national conservative media.

“Democrats want non-citizens to vote.”

That’s the latest missive from Gov. Ron DeSantis in a fundraising pitch Tuesday claiming “non-citizens” are being allowed to vote in New York City municipal elections.

For DeSantis, that’s a non-starter.

DeSantis warned that New York is allowing “upwards of 800,000 non-citizens” to cast ballots in elections for Mayor and City Council.

“Could you imagine the reaction of people in, say, France if you or I sought to vote in their elections? American leftists are in a class by themselves when it comes to legislating insanity,” DeSantis contends.

New York is allowing non-citizens to vote in local elections, but those individuals must have a green card or an otherwise documented right to work in the U.S.

Still, DeSantis’ email has nothing to do with Florida. Indeed, DeSantis acknowledges that voters approved a Constitutional amendment in 2020 stipulating “only a citizen” can vote in state elections. But the “non-citizen” peg offers a jump off for a series of non-sequitur statements.

“Democrats see themselves as global citizens rather than American citizens. But that doesn’t make their contempt for our Constitution any less reprehensible,” the email asserts.

The call to action brings it all together.

“Chip in today to help me continue fighting back against Democrats who want to rewrite American history and change our laws to benefit their radical policies.”

DeSantis, dubbed by supporters as “America’s Governor,” often strikes the pose as a Fox News commentator on issues of the day, far from Florida. And he often turns those righteous speeches into fundraising appeals, such as a recent complaint about how “the media” covered a mass casualty event at a parade in Wisconsin.

“Believe me — I know this first-hand. It’s the same agenda-driven bias with which they willfully ignore the truth in Waukesha that they’ve lied about my policies to lead Florida through crisis. The media banded together to fabricate a narrative that I was flippantly placing lives at risk. Now, Florida has the lowest COVID rates in the country,” DeSantis contended.

These fundraising appeals may lack subtlety, but they don’t lack effectiveness. DeSantis is one of the most dynamic Republican fundraisers in the country. He reported raising about $6 million in November between his political committee Friends of Ron DeSantis and his re-election campaign.

Democrats can’t keep up. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist raised $805,171 in November between his campaign account and his political committee, and he was the leading fundraiser in the Primary field.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried‘s gubernatorial campaign was even farther behind DeSantis’ pace. She only managed to raise $106,086 for her official campaign and $110,223 for her Florida Consumers First political committee in November.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

One comment

  • Alex

    December 14, 2021 at 6:11 pm

    The issues that trigger conservatives are almost always about brownish people.

    It’s like a reverse pavlovian response.

    Hate instead of anticipation.

    Reply

