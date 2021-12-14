December 14, 2021
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Last Call for 12.14.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Staff ReportsDecember 14, 20219min0

Related Articles

FP PlusHeadlines

Florida seaports see opportunities for steady growth, but there’s work to be done

2022Headlines

David Borrero brings in more than $14K in November push for second House term

FederalHeadlines

Mike Waltz, two Democrats plead for administration to help Ukraine now

LAST CALL FEATURED IMAGE GRAPHICS (1)
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services inspectors made a list and checked it twice to find out which retailers are naughty and nice.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said Tuesday that FDACS’ Division of Consumer Services personnel have completed their sweep of stores and service stations across the state to ensure that the prices they advertise are the prices they charge.

That means checking circulars, online ads, and the inner workings of gas pumps for signs of funny business. Inspectors randomly selected 9,400 items from the massive heap of ads before fanning out to verify their accuracy. 

“As Florida’s consumer protection agency, protecting Floridians at the cash register and the gas pump is one of my department’s top priorities,” Fried said. “I’m proud of my team for completing this price verification sweep so that consumers know they are getting the deals they’ve been promised as they go about their holiday shopping and aren’t being overcharged when filling up their tanks ahead of any holiday travel.”

It turns out Florida retailers’ are mostly honest — fewer than two dozen stores failed to meet the standards, which require at least 98% of items selected to reflect advertised prices when they’re scanned at the register. Gas pumps were similarly above board, with just 18 pumps from the random pool exhibiting pricing errors.

FDACS said the offending merchandise was pulled from the shelves until the stores fixed the errors. Likewise, the gas pumps were shut off until they were correctly calibrated.

Evening Reads

When the myth of voter fraud comes for you” via Vann R. Newkirk II of The Atlantic

Data indicate omicron is milder, better at evading vaccines” via Andrew Meldrum of The Associated Press

Pfizer’s anti-COVID-19 pill prevents severe illness and should work against omicron variant, company says” via Carolyn Y. Johnson of The Washington Post

Omicron is a dress rehearsal for the next pandemic” via Emily Anthes of The New York Times

The coffee shop at this non-profit Florida hospital pours cash into political coffers” via Kirby Wilson of the Miami Herald/Tampa Bay Times

The history of the metal box that’s wrecking the supply chain” via Rebecca Heilweil of Vox

Florida offers support to states impacted by tornado cluster” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics

Need Obamacare coverage for Jan. 1? Wednesday is the deadline” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics

Nikki Fried warns, again, Ron DeSantis could be President” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

Annette Taddeo, Anna Eskamani file bills to bring voter registration to high schools” via Daniel Figueroa IV of Florida Politics

Manatee County candidate shares text exchange from consultant who jilted him” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

‘Lord of the Rings’ at 20: Why Peter Jackson’s trilogy was one of Hollywood’s riskiest projects ever” via Tim Gray of Variety

Quote of the Day

“It was designed to help get more people vaccinated. That’s what it should be for, and hopefully, the Governor, the Attorney General and Department of Health will change their minds so we can give employees those funds.” — Gainesville Commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos, on the ‘vaccine passport’ ban negating incentive pay for employees who get the jab.

Bill Day’s Latest

 

Breakthrough Insights

 

Post Views: 227

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJason Pizzo files legislation to undo Special Session on COVID-19 protocols

nextMike Waltz, two Democrats plead for administration to help Ukraine now

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories