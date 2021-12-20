NRA endorsement an early Christmas president for Blaise Ingoglia

The National Rifle Association and the Unified Sportsman of Florida endorsed Spring Hill Rep. Blaise Ingoglia for Senate District 10.

“[Ingoglia’s] support of pro-sportsmen, pro-Second Amendment, and pro-freedom record has earned you our endorsement and our appreciation. No other candidate in this race can match your background of advancing the cause of Freedom and Second Amendment rights,” said Marion Hammer, Executive Director of Unified Sportsmen of Florida and past president of the NRA.

Ingoglia responded, “My number one job as a public servant has always been to advocate for protecting the freedoms of all Floridians. For this reason, I am proud to receive the endorsement of the National Rifle Association and the United Sportsmen of Florida in my bid for Senate District 10. I will never back down in defense of our right to bear arms.”

The dual endorsement comes as Ingoglia faces a potentially competitive primary for the Republican nomination. Earlier this month, fellow Rep. Ralph Massullo entered the race for the seat, which, after reapportionment, is likely to cover the majority of each Representative’s home county — Citrus for Massullo and Hernando for Ingoglia.

The potential matchup has seen both candidates roll out endorsements in waves. Massullo announced last week that he had earned the support of the entire Citrus County Commission. Ingoglia, meanwhile, recently touted nods from U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and anti-abortion group Florida Family Action.

Ingoglia, a homebuilder and past chair of the Republican Party of Florida, has represented House District 35 since 2014 and cannot run for re-election next year due to term limits. Massullo is currently in his third term representing House District 34 and is eligible for re-election.

Both representatives have plenty of funds at their disposal. Ingoglia started December with about $2 million on hand between his campaign and committee accounts, while Massullo had netted about $385,000 through November, but started his Senate campaign on Dec. 7 with a $1.5 million candidate loan.