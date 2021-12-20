December 20, 2021
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

NRA endorsement an early Christmas president for Blaise Ingoglia
Blaise Ingoglia. Image via Colin Hackley.

Peter SchorschDecember 20, 20213min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Broward County restarts stalled convention center expansion plans

APoliticalHeadlines

Holiday travel time sees another 3 cent drop in gas prices

2022Headlines

Demi Busatta Cabrera raises $27K in November for HD 114 re-election

FLAPOL042921CH040
Ingoglia faces a potentially competitive Republican Primary against fellow Rep. Ralph Massullo.

The National Rifle Association and the Unified Sportsman of Florida endorsed Spring Hill Rep. Blaise Ingoglia for Senate District 10.

“[Ingoglia’s] support of pro-sportsmen, pro-Second Amendment, and pro-freedom record has earned you our endorsement and our appreciation. No other candidate in this race can match your background of advancing the cause of Freedom and Second Amendment rights,” said Marion Hammer, Executive Director of Unified Sportsmen of Florida and past president of the NRA.

Ingoglia responded, “My number one job as a public servant has always been to advocate for protecting the freedoms of all Floridians. For this reason, I am proud to receive the endorsement of the National Rifle Association and the United Sportsmen of Florida in my bid for Senate District 10. I will never back down in defense of our right to bear arms.”

The dual endorsement comes as Ingoglia faces a potentially competitive primary for the Republican nomination. Earlier this month, fellow Rep. Ralph Massullo entered the race for the seat, which, after reapportionment, is likely to cover the majority of each Representative’s home county — Citrus for Massullo and Hernando for Ingoglia.

The potential matchup has seen both candidates roll out endorsements in waves. Massullo announced last week that he had earned the support of the entire Citrus County Commission. Ingoglia, meanwhile, recently touted nods from U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and anti-abortion group Florida Family Action.

Ingoglia, a homebuilder and past chair of the Republican Party of Florida, has represented House District 35 since 2014 and cannot run for re-election next year due to term limits. Massullo is currently in his third term representing House District 34 and is eligible for re-election.

Both representatives have plenty of funds at their disposal. Ingoglia started December with about $2 million on hand between his campaign and committee accounts, while Massullo had netted about $385,000 through November, but started his Senate campaign on Dec. 7 with a $1.5 million candidate loan.

Post Views: 75

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJoe Manchin upends Joe Biden’s agenda, won’t back $2 trillion bill

next'Rotting fruit': Ashley Moody likens soft-on-crime prosecutors to 'Manchurian candidates'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories