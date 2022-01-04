Former Al Lawson staffer Vince Evans tapped to lead Congressional Black Caucus

A year after joining Vice President Kamala Harris’ staff, a son of Tallahassee is going to become the executive director of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Vincent Evans, a 2011 graduate of Florida A&M University and former staffer of Democrat Rep. Al Lawson, will be moving from Pennsylvania Avenue to First Street, it was announced Tuesday afternoon. He had been the deputy director of Public Engagement & Intergovernmental Affairs in the Office of the Vice President, appointed a year ago. Democratic Ohio Rep. Joyce Beatty, chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, said she was “thrilled” to welcome Evans.

“As a leader for effective change, Vincent will help the CBC reach greater heights and make substantive advances in 2022,” Beatty said in a news release. “Vincent knows the importance of developing critical relationships when it comes to public engagement, along with a variety of policy and leadership skills.”

Evans said he was deeply honored to get the job and recalled his tenure with Lawson.

“I started my career in Washington working for a member of the CBC, so I know firsthand the tremendous leadership and impact this caucus has in Congress and across the country,” he said. “As we write the next chapter of the CBC story, I am excited for the opportunity to lend my experience and passion for supporting the collective vision of this storied caucus.”

Politico reported last month that the Vice President’s staff has been undergoing an epic shake-up with numerous people heading for the exits.

Evans, named a Florida Politics “Rising Star” in 2016, served on Lawson’s senior staff from 2017 to 2019, working on state and local issues. Before that, Evans was an aide to Tallahassee City Commissioner Curtis Richardson, from 2014 to 2017. He also worked as the North Florida political director for Andrew Gillum’s 2018 race for governor.

Evans joined President Joe Biden’s camp early on. In 2019, he became the Southern political director for the presidential campaign. Next, Evans became the vice-presidential nominee’s political director.