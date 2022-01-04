January 4, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Former Al Lawson staffer Vince Evans tapped to lead Congressional Black Caucus
Vince Evans continues to move up on the Joe Biden campaign.

Anne GeggisJanuary 4, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Bill proposes scholarships, business loans to pay back Groveland 4 legacy

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Ken Welch says ‘glass half full,’ spirits high after COVID-19 sends swearing-in virtual

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 1.4.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Vincent Evans
The FAMU graduate once served as a political aide to a Tallahassee City Commissioner.

A year after joining Vice President Kamala Harris’ staff, a son of Tallahassee is going to become the executive director of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Vincent Evans, a 2011 graduate of Florida A&M University and former staffer of Democrat Rep. Al Lawson, will be moving from Pennsylvania Avenue to First Street, it was announced Tuesday afternoon.  He had been the deputy director of Public Engagement & Intergovernmental Affairs in the Office of the Vice President, appointed a year ago. Democratic Ohio Rep. Joyce Beatty, chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, said she was “thrilled” to welcome Evans.

“As a leader for effective change, Vincent will help the CBC reach greater heights and make substantive advances in 2022,” Beatty said in a news release. “Vincent knows the importance of developing critical relationships when it comes to public engagement, along with a variety of policy and leadership skills.”

Evans said he was deeply honored to get the job and recalled his tenure with Lawson.

I started my career in Washington working for a member of the CBC, so I know firsthand the tremendous leadership and impact this caucus has in Congress and across the country,” he said. “As we write the next chapter of the CBC story, I am excited for the opportunity to lend my experience and passion for supporting the collective vision of this storied caucus.”

Politico reported last month that the Vice President’s staff has been undergoing an epic shake-up with numerous people heading for the exits.

Evans, named a Florida PoliticsRising Starin 2016, served on Lawson’s senior staff from 2017 to 2019, working on state and local issues. Before that, Evans was an aide to Tallahassee City Commissioner Curtis Richardson, from 2014 to 2017. He also worked as the North Florida political director for Andrew Gillum’s 2018 race for governor.

Evans joined President Joe Biden’s camp early on. In 2019, he became the Southern political director for the presidential campaign. Next, Evans became the vice-presidential nominee’s political director.

Post Views: 92

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLast Call for 1.4.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

nextKen Welch says 'glass half full,' spirits high after COVID-19 sends swearing-in virtual

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories