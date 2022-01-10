January 10, 2022
Ben Albritton wants water quantity taken into account along with quality

Jacob Ogles

Albritton, Ben 2
He's closely following water talks about Lake Okeechobee and beyond.

Water quality has become all the buzz in Tallahassee in recent years. Certainly, Sen. Ben Albritton wants the focus on clean water to stay high.

But as Florida lawmakers battle over project spending in the 2022 Legislative Session, and as the federal government moves forward with a change in discharge schedules for Lake Okeechobee, the long-time agriculture champion hopes water use earns some attention.

As state officials demand a greater say in the handling of Lake Okeechobee and surrounding waterways, Albritton will devote his attention with this perspective in mind.

“My main concern through this entire process is the water quantity piece,” Albritton said. “I agree water quality matters, but when it comes to the rights of Florida to provide water quantity for the region, that’s worth protecting at nearly any cost.”

A citrus farmer before he ever donned a Florida Senate lapel pin, the lawmaker will again devote significant energy to agriculture rules and regulations this Session. A top priority this year will be a bill he sponsored (SB 1000) regarding best practices with nutrient use in Florida farming. The legislation would define rate tailoring for certified professionals in the field, and Albritton expects the topic to inspire “robust discussion” between environmental and agricultural interests.

“I’m sure it’s going to stir up some feelings,” he said.

He also has bills in the works to tackle water rights, agritourism and other arenas of particular significance to his Florida Heartland-centered Senate District 26.

In line for the Senate President’s seat in 2024, the first-term Senator has seen his profile grow since ascending from the House to the upper chamber. He expects to work on broad efforts in the environmental and agriculture space, but also to pursue a long-time passion of children services.

“I am always trying to think how to make the system better,” he said. “We should always be thoughtful when we pass laws that have these statewide implications.”

He is bracing for a tug of war both with the federal government about vaccines and other mandates, and with local entities like school boards regarding masks and other regulations.

But he’s also hoping lawmakers arrive in Tallahassee ready to be civil and cordial: “I just wish a Happy New Year to everyone and really appreciate the grace of everyone in The Process,” he said.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

