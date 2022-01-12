Democrat Maxwell Frost’s CD 10 campaign announces raising $407K in 4th quarter

Democratic congressional candidate Maxwell Alejandro Frost continues to defy expectations as a generation-Z newcomer running in a field full of traditional candidates — announcing a stunning $407,000 fundraising effort for the latest period.

Frost is a 24-year-old progressive activist taking on a state Senator, a former State Attorney, a well-known preacher, and a civil rights lawyer with a national profile in the Democratic Primary Election for the Democratic stronghold in Florida’s 10th Congressional District

His campaign announced Wednesday it raised $407,211 from 13,920 contributions received during the fourth quarter of 2021, covering October, November and December.

Official fundraising reports for the fourth quarter have not yet been posted by the Federal Election Commission.

Frost’s campaign did not reveal any additional details of his campaign finances Wednesday.

Frost’s announced quarterly haul is more than double the $169,000 his campaign raised in his first reporting period, the third quarter of 2021, when he led all CD 10 candidates in fundraising for the period.

“These fundraising numbers show that our campaign is a force to be reckoned with,” his campaign manager Kevin Lata said in a statement released Wednesday.

CD 10 covers western Orange County. Proposed redistricting maps would not change it much. The seat is opening because three-term incumbent Democratic Rep. Val Demings is running for the U.S. Senate instead of seeking re-election.

For the Democratic Primary Election, Frost is up against Sen. Randolph Bracy of Ocoee, former State Attorney Aramis Ayala of Windermere, St. Mark AME Church Senior Pastor Rev. Terence Gray of Orlando, civil rights lawyer Natalie Jackson of Orlando, teacher Teresa Tachon, and entrepreneur Jack Achenbach of Orlando, among others.

Bracy, who entered the race in late May, had the largest campaign fund, with $272,891, at the end of the third quarter of 2021. That’s according to the most recent reports publicly available through the FEC. In those reports, Frost debuted in second place in the money chase, after having campaigned for only about half the period.

“Our campaign’s message is resonating with working families who want representation that has the courage to ask for more,” Frost said in the statement issued Wednesday by his campaign. “Nurses, forklift drivers, teachers, caregivers, social workers, farmers, union organizers, and cashiers are donating to this campaign because they want a system that works for and values every single human being — a representative who leads with love for their community and is committed to the fight for everything and everyone.”

The Republican candidates in CD 10 include Orlando non-profit executive Willie Montague, Orlando businessman Troy Rambaransingh, and Angela Walls-Windhauser of Winter Garden, among others.

Frost’s campaign said its fourth-quarter haul works out to an average donation of $29.25. His campaign said 99% of the donations were under $100, with teachers and nurses among top contributing groups.