January 13, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

HD 94 Rep.-elect Daryl Campbell says he expects to be seated this Legislative Session
Image via Facebook.

Anne GeggisJanuary 13, 20224min0

Related Articles

Epilogue-TrumpHeadlines

Nevada candidate seeks Donald Trump’s favor with Palm Beach TV spot

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.13.22

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida Chamber of Commerce releases ‘Where We Stand’ business agenda for 2022 Session

Daryl Campbell
The House Democratic Co-Leader has a different interpretation of what's going to happen, however.

Fresh off winning the four-way Special Democratic Primary to represent House District 94, the new state Representative said he expects to be seated this Session — but that’s not what a House Democratic leader says.

Rep.-Elect Daryl Campbell said Wednesday that he has been told he’ll be sworn in and seated after the Florida Elections Canvassing Commission meets to certify his victory Jan. 25.

Campbell said another Representative, who he didn’t want to identify, told him Speaker Chris Sprowls said Monday in response to a reporter’s question that the HD 94 winner would be seated after that certification.

“I’m grateful to be in this position,” Campbell said. “I’m excited to be up in Tallahassee with my colleagues.”

Campbell won a winner-take-all Special Democratic Primary, with 40% of the vote. Josephus Eggelletion III came in second, winning 29% of the vote; Elijah Manley garnered 25% of the 12,432 votes cast for Tuesday’s Primary. Rod Kemp trailed with nearly 6% of the vote.

Because no other parties had candidates for the seat, there was no need for a Special General Election. But that presents a wrinkle.

House Democratic Co-Leader Rep. Evan Jenne said it’s his understanding that Campbell can’t be seated until the Secretary of State certifies the election results and that’s not expected until after March 8, when the Special General Election would have been. Jenne said he has been pushing for months for the winner in House District 94 Special Primary to be seated earlier.

Sprowls couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday evening. Jenne, however, said the Secretary of State customarily doesn’t certify elections until after the scheduled General Election, even when the candidate is unopposed.

Jenne said the possibility that Campbell won’t be seated this Session is an unfortunate consequence of the election dates that Gov. Ron DeSantis picked after three state lawmakers resigned to run for the seat held by U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, who died in office last April after a long battle with cancer.

Campbell is in line to fill the unexpired term of Democratic Rep. Bobby DuBose, who lost his bid for Hasting’s seat. Campbell, a behavioral therapist and social worker, had served as an aide to DuBose.

Broward County Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott on Wednesday called on Campbell to be seated immediately. Ballots from registered voters serving in the military overseas could come in during the next 10 days, but there aren’t enough of them in the district to overcome Campbell’s margin of victory, Scott said.

“The Speaker should allow the elected Representative to serve,” Scott wrote in an email Wednesday.

HD 94 covers parts of Fort Lauderdale, Plantation and Wilton Manors. The district’s boundaries, however, are subject to change because of the state’s decennial redistricting process after this election.

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida TaxWatch 'State of the Taxpayer' event focuses on high freedom, low taxes

nextFlorida Chamber of Commerce releases ‘Where We Stand’ business agenda for 2022 Session

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories