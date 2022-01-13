HD 94 Rep.-elect Daryl Campbell says he expects to be seated this Legislative Session

Fresh off winning the four-way Special Democratic Primary to represent House District 94, the new state Representative said he expects to be seated this Session — but that’s not what a House Democratic leader says.

Rep.-Elect Daryl Campbell said Wednesday that he has been told he’ll be sworn in and seated after the Florida Elections Canvassing Commission meets to certify his victory Jan. 25.

Campbell said another Representative, who he didn’t want to identify, told him Speaker Chris Sprowls said Monday in response to a reporter’s question that the HD 94 winner would be seated after that certification.

“I’m grateful to be in this position,” Campbell said. “I’m excited to be up in Tallahassee with my colleagues.”

Campbell won a winner-take-all Special Democratic Primary, with 40% of the vote. Josephus Eggelletion III came in second, winning 29% of the vote; Elijah Manley garnered 25% of the 12,432 votes cast for Tuesday’s Primary. Rod Kemp trailed with nearly 6% of the vote.

Because no other parties had candidates for the seat, there was no need for a Special General Election. But that presents a wrinkle.

House Democratic Co-Leader Rep. Evan Jenne said it’s his understanding that Campbell can’t be seated until the Secretary of State certifies the election results and that’s not expected until after March 8, when the Special General Election would have been. Jenne said he has been pushing for months for the winner in House District 94 Special Primary to be seated earlier.

Sprowls couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday evening. Jenne, however, said the Secretary of State customarily doesn’t certify elections until after the scheduled General Election, even when the candidate is unopposed.

Jenne said the possibility that Campbell won’t be seated this Session is an unfortunate consequence of the election dates that Gov. Ron DeSantis picked after three state lawmakers resigned to run for the seat held by U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, who died in office last April after a long battle with cancer.

Campbell is in line to fill the unexpired term of Democratic Rep. Bobby DuBose, who lost his bid for Hasting’s seat. Campbell, a behavioral therapist and social worker, had served as an aide to DuBose.

Broward County Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott on Wednesday called on Campbell to be seated immediately. Ballots from registered voters serving in the military overseas could come in during the next 10 days, but there aren’t enough of them in the district to overcome Campbell’s margin of victory, Scott said.

“The Speaker should allow the elected Representative to serve,” Scott wrote in an email Wednesday.

HD 94 covers parts of Fort Lauderdale, Plantation and Wilton Manors. The district’s boundaries, however, are subject to change because of the state’s decennial redistricting process after this election.