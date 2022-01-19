January 19, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Mike Rahn running for Manatee County Commission
Image via Facebook

Jacob OglesJanuary 19, 20224min0

Related Articles

Headlines

Could an NBA investor’s comments about the Uyghurs box in Florida Democrats?

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.19.22

Headlines

Lawmakers want to ensure lead-free water at Florida public schools

Mike Rahn
The Planning Commissioner will challenge District 4 incumbent Misty Servia.

Manatee Planning Commissioner Mike Rahn announced he’s challenging Manatee County Commission Misty Servia for her seat. Running on experience in the military and private sector, he promised to bring another conservative voice to the dais.

“As a veteran, I was trained to always be ready for the fight; as a businessman, I learned you have to be ready for the unknown; Today, I’m a candidate pledging to give Republicans a real conservative they can vote for in District 4,” Rahn began.

He immediately set a platform focused on backing state and national figures like former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis, making his stances on social issues clear.

“I am pro-life. I am pro-Trump. I am pro-DeSantis. I am pro-freedom,” he said.

In his announcement, he also aimed at the incumbent.

“My opponent wants a career on the commission,” he said of Servia. “She proclaimed she’s pro-choice. She refused to support President Trump and called Gov. DeSantis a racist. She locked down our economy and wanted to lock down our churches. She is not conservative. She isn’t even a Republican. That’s the choice in the Republican Primary for District 4.”

Rahn’s entry comes shortly after the redistricting of Manatee County. He may ride a wave of populist conservatism in the county that last election cycle ushered in a conservative majority, one in which all four members are only halfway through their terms.

A Sarasota High School graduate, Rahn boasts roots in the region. He served 13 years in the Marines in reserve or active duty, including a stint in Operation Desert Storm.

Since then, he’s worked in real estate as a mortgage broker for 29 years in the Manatee-Sarasota market. He now works at SouthState Bank.

During his private sector work, Rahn served a period as president of the influential Home Builders Association of Manatee-Sarasota and as vice president of the Florida Home Builders Association. He was elected to the Florida Housing Hall of Fame in 2017 and sits on the National Association of Home Builders board.

Besides that, Rahn’s civic involvement includes serving as vice-chair for the Safe Children Coalition and as a member of the organization’s finance and philanthropic committees.

Servia has filed for reelection and raised $91,505 to date. Independent Tim Norwood has also filed for the seat.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.19.22

nextCould an NBA investor's comments about the Uyghurs box in Florida Democrats?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories