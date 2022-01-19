Mike Rahn running for Manatee County Commission

Manatee Planning Commissioner Mike Rahn announced he’s challenging Manatee County Commission Misty Servia for her seat. Running on experience in the military and private sector, he promised to bring another conservative voice to the dais.

“As a veteran, I was trained to always be ready for the fight; as a businessman, I learned you have to be ready for the unknown; Today, I’m a candidate pledging to give Republicans a real conservative they can vote for in District 4,” Rahn began.

He immediately set a platform focused on backing state and national figures like former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis, making his stances on social issues clear.

“I am pro-life. I am pro-Trump. I am pro-DeSantis. I am pro-freedom,” he said.

In his announcement, he also aimed at the incumbent.

“My opponent wants a career on the commission,” he said of Servia. “She proclaimed she’s pro-choice. She refused to support President Trump and called Gov. DeSantis a racist. She locked down our economy and wanted to lock down our churches. She is not conservative. She isn’t even a Republican. That’s the choice in the Republican Primary for District 4.”

Rahn’s entry comes shortly after the redistricting of Manatee County. He may ride a wave of populist conservatism in the county that last election cycle ushered in a conservative majority, one in which all four members are only halfway through their terms.

A Sarasota High School graduate, Rahn boasts roots in the region. He served 13 years in the Marines in reserve or active duty, including a stint in Operation Desert Storm.

Since then, he’s worked in real estate as a mortgage broker for 29 years in the Manatee-Sarasota market. He now works at SouthState Bank.

During his private sector work, Rahn served a period as president of the influential Home Builders Association of Manatee-Sarasota and as vice president of the Florida Home Builders Association. He was elected to the Florida Housing Hall of Fame in 2017 and sits on the National Association of Home Builders board.

Besides that, Rahn’s civic involvement includes serving as vice-chair for the Safe Children Coalition and as a member of the organization’s finance and philanthropic committees.

Servia has filed for reelection and raised $91,505 to date. Independent Tim Norwood has also filed for the seat.