Republican challenger Jay Collins collects $257K, outraises Kathy Castor in Q4

Republican Jay Collins outraised incumbent Democrat U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor in fourth quarter fundraising for Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

Collins, an Army veteran, collected $257,877 in Q4, which started Oct. 1 and ended Dec. 31. Collins’ campaign provided the most recent finance numbers. In the same timeframe, the incumbent raised $194,697, according to campaign finance data released Monday by the Federal Election Commission.

With his Q4 haul, Collins has so far raised $386,186 since entering the race in July. Castor’s Q4 haul brought her total yearly fundraising total to $528,904.

“After nearly two decades in Washington, it is time for career politicians like Kathy Castor to find a new line of work,” Collins said in a statement. “I am proud of our campaign’s strong showing of support and look forward to building on this momentum in the months ahead. Tampa deserves a Representative who gets out of bed each morning with a laser focus on standing up to China, supporting our brave police, and is unapologetic in their patriotism and love of our country.”

More information on Collins’ fundraising and cash on hand will be available when the Federal Elections Commission processes his reporting, which was due Monday.

Despite garnering momentum in the fundraising race, Castor still dominates as far as cash on hand, starting the new year with $648,168 in available spending money with some rollover from previous campaigning.

However, Collins leads the pack in the GOP Primary, where he faces a new entrant into the race, local businessman James Judge. Judge raised $100,924 since filing to run on Dec. 16. That means his fundraising report accounts for just the final 16 days of 2021. His total includes $30,800 in self-funding.

Judge started 2022 with $91,478 cash on hand, having spent $1,990 so far.

Two other candidates in the running include Democrat Chris Bradley, who also entered the race in July, as well as Republican Angel Salvador Urbina, who started her campaign in April. Bradley, whose latest report is from Q3, has raised $15,010. Urbina, whose most recent report includes Q4, has raised a total of $5,200.

Castor, who has held the Tampa seat since 2006, faces several Republican opponents so far who are hoping to flip Florida’s 14th Congressional District from blue to red.

The winner of the Republican Primary will likely face an uphill battle against the Democratic incumbent, should Castor win the Primary as expected. She has held the seat with relative ease since her initial election in 2006.

In 2020, Castor bested Republican challenger Christine Quinn 60% to 40%. Quinn had previously lost to Castor in 2016 62% to 38%. In 2018, Castor ran unopposed.

Beside her strong ties to the seat, the district also leans blue. But with redistricting on the horizon.