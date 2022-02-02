February 2, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis blames inflation, ‘demand’ for Florida housing crunch
Image via Scott Powers.

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 2, 20223min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Local Business Protection Act picks up support, moves to final House panel

HeadlinesSW Florida

Sarasota GOP to name Mike Pompeo as Statesman of the Year

HeadlinesOrlando

FBI accuses Central Florida couple of $1.2M in bogus PPP loans

Ron DeSantis
'People want to be in Florida.'

Rents continue to rise around the state, and Gov. Ron DeSantis believes the blame should be laid at the President’s feet.

In a news conference Wednesday in Gainesville, DeSantis blasted the Joe Biden administration for inflationary policies, and added that Rep. Charlie Crist was “joined at the hip” with the President.

Noting quickly that his proposed budget fully funds the Sadowski trust fund, DeSantis moved almost immediately to macroeconomic issues.

“I would say that when you have inflation, the way you’re doing it — because of policies that people like the Congressman have supported with Biden, joined at the hip — that is causing everything to be much more expensive,” DeSantis said.

“If you’re going to build an apartment complex that may be multifamily, the cost of that is now up 30%. And so that’s going to cost more on the back end for people.”

DeSantis also cited the federal eviction moratorium, which expired last October, as another reason affordable housing was scarce.

“A lot of the people who own these places couldn’t get access to rent,” DeSantis said, seemingly justifying rent hikes on those grounds. “What they’re doing now to counteract that, they’re actually raising rents higher than before.”

Reiterating his stance that it is hypocritical to “support these inflationary policies” only to complain about housing affordability, DeSantis noted there is strong demand for a home in the Sunshine State.

“Look, when it comes to housing in Florida, there’s a big demand. People want to be in Florida. We lead the country in net in-migration since COVID-19 hit,” DeSantis said.

“The demand is very, very intense when you have people that are voting with their feet,” DeSantis said.

The Governor’s comments come in the wake of Rep. Crist’s launch of an affordable housing messaging campaign. Among the prongs of the Crist plan are a push for full funding of the Sadowski trust fund for affordable housing and a repeal of the law passed last year that cuts the fund’s available bankroll in half.

Florida has seen major hikes in rent prices. The state contains five of the ten cities where rent has increased the most since the beginning of the pandemic.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAl Lawson: Discarding CD 5 configuration would violate Voting Rights Act

nextCommittee bill would undo 2021 public notices deal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
North Florida casino campaign cries foul over petition process, sues for more time
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more