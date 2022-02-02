Gov. DeSantis blames inflation, ‘demand’ for Florida housing crunch

Rents continue to rise around the state, and Gov. Ron DeSantis believes the blame should be laid at the President’s feet.

In a news conference Wednesday in Gainesville, DeSantis blasted the Joe Biden administration for inflationary policies, and added that Rep. Charlie Crist was “joined at the hip” with the President.

Noting quickly that his proposed budget fully funds the Sadowski trust fund, DeSantis moved almost immediately to macroeconomic issues.

“I would say that when you have inflation, the way you’re doing it — because of policies that people like the Congressman have supported with Biden, joined at the hip — that is causing everything to be much more expensive,” DeSantis said.

“If you’re going to build an apartment complex that may be multifamily, the cost of that is now up 30%. And so that’s going to cost more on the back end for people.”

DeSantis also cited the federal eviction moratorium, which expired last October, as another reason affordable housing was scarce.

“A lot of the people who own these places couldn’t get access to rent,” DeSantis said, seemingly justifying rent hikes on those grounds. “What they’re doing now to counteract that, they’re actually raising rents higher than before.”

Reiterating his stance that it is hypocritical to “support these inflationary policies” only to complain about housing affordability, DeSantis noted there is strong demand for a home in the Sunshine State.

“Look, when it comes to housing in Florida, there’s a big demand. People want to be in Florida. We lead the country in net in-migration since COVID-19 hit,” DeSantis said.

“The demand is very, very intense when you have people that are voting with their feet,” DeSantis said.

The Governor’s comments come in the wake of Rep. Crist’s launch of an affordable housing messaging campaign. Among the prongs of the Crist plan are a push for full funding of the Sadowski trust fund for affordable housing and a repeal of the law passed last year that cuts the fund’s available bankroll in half.

Florida has seen major hikes in rent prices. The state contains five of the ten cities where rent has increased the most since the beginning of the pandemic.