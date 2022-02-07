Seminole Professional Firefighters Association backs Berny Jacques in HD 66 run

The Seminole Professional Firefighters Association (IAFF Local 2896) has announced its endorsement of Republican candidate Berny Jacques for House District 66.

In announcing its endorsement, the group cited Jacques’ commitment to “guarding our liberties and working hard for a strong economy,” among his other campaign platforms.

“Mr. Jacques has expressed a love for District 66 that has our membership excited to stand behind his election campaign. He will be a champion for public safety, safe neighborhoods, safe and smart schools, guarding our liberties and working hard for a strong economy,” the group said in a statement. “We believe that he will safeguard his integrity as he fights for positive change and a high quality of life for our families and communities. We hope that you will join us in supporting and ultimately electing Mr. Berny Jacques for State Representative.”

Jacques has so far gathered endorsements from Pinellas County Commissioner Kathleen Peters, former Rep. Larry Ahern and Seminole Mayor Leslie Waters.

The former prosecutor and previous conservative analyst for Bay News9 is running to replace Nick DiCeglie in the Florida House. DiCeglie is vacating the seat to run for state Senate.

He previously ran for HD 66 in 2018, losing the GOP Primary to DiCeglie.

So far, Jacques is facing MacDill Air Force Base technical lead Alen Tomczak and lobbyist Jennifer Wilson in the Republican Primary. He maintains the highest fundraising total among the three candidates. As of January, Jacques has raised $169,545 between his campaign and committee. Tomczak has collected $124,065 between his two funding sources through that span, and Wilson’s campaign has raised $102,655.

HD 66 has a conservative advantage, with nearly 50,000 registered Republican voters as compared to just over 38,000 Democrats. The district also includes nearly 34,000 independent voters. The candidates are running to represent parts of northwest Pinellas County, including Clearwater Beach south to Indian Shores.