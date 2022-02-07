Trulieve adds ‘diamonds’ to product lineup ahead of Valentine’s Day

Diamonds are the ultimate Valentine’s Day gift, and they’re now available at Trulieve stores statewide.

Trulieve’s “diamonds” aren’t the kind that sparkle, they’re the kind that goes up in smoke. Still, Live Diamonds by Muse are nearly as sought after — when Trulieve released the first batch of the whole-flower cannabis variety, it sold out within 24 hours.

Floridians with a Medical Marijuana Use Registry card can place orders for the second round starting today. Customers who miss out on the limited release can still find scads of new options in Trulieve’s product lineup.

February debuts also include “Momenta,” which the company describes as its “staple cannabis line for everyday wellness and overall well-being.” It is available in tinctures, nano tinctures, capsules, RSO and a topical muscle gel.

The new “Sweet Talk” line, meanwhile, targets those with a sweet tooth. The first products in the line are strawberry gels. In the future, Sweet Talk products will expand to include chocolate bars and a variety of gummies.

Finally, Trulieve will introduce regional product drops in its “cultivar collection” throughout the month. The collection consists of “small-batch, top-shelf whole flower.” Patients can register to receive product release alerts online.

In 2015, Trulieve became one of the first five companies permitted to cultivate cannabis as a medical marijuana treatment center. The businesses became above-board in Florida after Amendment 2 became effective in Jan. 2017.

Trulieve has since opened scores of locations across 11 states and recently surpassed 100 stores in Florida. Last year, it officially became the largest legal cannabis company in the country after it finalized the purchase of Harvest Health & Recreation for $2.2 billion.