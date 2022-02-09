February 9, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ashley Moody petitions court on legislative maps as congressional redistricting continues to pitter

Jacob OglesFebruary 9, 20226min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Ron DeSantis says Joe Rogan owes no apologies amid N-word scandal

HeadlinesInfluence

House signs off on memorial urging Washington to address veteran suicide epidemic

HeadlinesInfluence

Juvenile expunction bill advances through final Senate committee stop

FLORDIA REDISTRICTING (10)
Where the process goes now depends on the Florida Supreme Court.

Attorney General Ashley Moody has petitioned the Florida Supreme Court to accept legislative maps for state House and Senate districts. But the process of approving a new map for Florida’s now-28 congressional seats continues to be stalled.

A brief from the Republican Attorney General largely fulfills a constitutional obligation. The Florida Legislature on Feb. 3 approved redistricted lines for the state’s 40 Senate districts and 120 House districts. Moody had 15 days to forward the maps to the high court and did so in four.

The Florida Supreme Court has 30 days to complete a high-level review of the districts and either approve them or demand changes before they go into effect for the 2022 election cycle. That means a decision must come back by March 11.

She called for a declaratory judgment on the maps, which the court must offer within 30 days.

The Florida Senate approved a map (S 8058) of its districts in January, with just three Democrats voting no. The House broke more along party lines on its map (H 8013), with 39 Democrats casting votes against the plan last week. Democrats there argued the maps should be found unconstitutional based on a process that didn’t create any additional minority access seats in either chamber.

The Senate has also approved a congressional map, but the House on Wednesday canceled an upcoming Congressional Redistricting Subcommittee set for Friday. The lower chamber awaits an advisory opinion, sought by Gov. Ron DeSantis, on whether a map must include a version of Florida’s 5th Congressional District.

The jurisdiction spans from Tallahassee to Jacksonville and has been viewed by House and Senate cartographers as a protected Black access seat, with a similar district appearing in every draft map produced within the Legislature during the once-a-decade redistricting process. But DeSantis’ office, in an unprecedented move, submitted its own proposal (P 0079) that leaves the district out.

DeSantis has veto power over the congressional map but no say on state legislative maps.

Democrats say submitting a map was inappropriate, and asking for a Supreme Court opinion effectively jumped a step in the process.

“It is unfortunate that the Florida Republicans who railed against judicial activism can’t even wait for a bill to become a law before running to their preferred judges,” said Rep. Kelly Skidmore, ranking Democrat on the Congressional Redistricting Subcommittee. “It is the responsibility of the Legislature, not the Governor, to draw these maps and we should get to work. Instead, we are sitting on our hands, waiting to see if the court will entertain Gov. DeSantis’ scheme to ignore the constitution and disenfranchise Black voters in Florida.”

But Republicans leaders have said it’s within DeSantis’ rights to seek the court opinion. Senate President Wilton Simpson and Speaker Chris Sprowls issued a joint statement on Monday about that request.

“The Florida Legislature stands with Gov. Ron DeSantis in asking the Florida Supreme Court to weigh in on a narrow, critical question related to congressional redistricting,” the statement read. “We appreciate the Governor utilizing his constitutional authority to seek an advisory opinion, and we hope the court will act expeditiously upon his request.”

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis says Joe Rogan owes no apologies amid N-word scandal

nextSixty Days for 2.9.22 — A prime-time look at the 2022 Legislative Session

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Tour Florida and see where the boundary lines shifted on state legislative maps

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more