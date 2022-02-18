February 18, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Space Florida decries lack of financing money in budget bills

Scott PowersFebruary 18, 20224min0

Related Articles

FP Plus

Bills would require Medicaid plans to provide much more data

FP Plus

House proposes tax exemption for toddler clothes, shoes, diapers

FP Plus

Show me the money: Senate and House ready to negotiate health care spending

space florida
'This is not the time for Florida to unilaterally disarm.'

Both the Senate and House budget bills lack $6 million requested by Space Florida and the Governor for a financing fund, leading officials to plead for it Tuesday.

Space Florida President Frank DiBello and the agency’s board chair, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, decried the lack of funding as damaging to current and future space business development efforts.

The annual $6 million appropriation for Space Florida would be used to set up financing for aerospace companies agreeing to build in Florida, particularly on the Space Coast.

“Failure to support the financing fund this year will have a serious (effect) and be detrimental to our current and planned new activity. But worse, it will send the wrong message to the marketplace: that Florida is backing away from this industry,” DiBello told the Space Florida Board of Directors Tuesday.

He raised the prospect of growing competition for the space business from California, Texas, Virginia and elsewhere, saying, “This is not the time for Florida to unilaterally disarm.”

Advertisement

Nuñez agreed, noting Gov. Ron DeSantis had proposed $6 million this year. She told the rest of the board, “It is critically important, as Frank has explained.”

The fund has been a regular part of the agency’s budget for 10 years. It has created a pool of available money for Space Florida to put together creative financing offers and to help companies set up shop, including Blue Origin’s rocket factory and OneWeb’s satellite factory. Others are in the works.

The board authorized such a deal Tuesday.

The board gave DiBello and his staff authorization to work out final details of an agreement with an undisclosed company code-named “Project Constitution.” Space Florida Executive Vice President Howard Haug said the company proposed investing $90 million at an undisclosed site in Florida for an aerospace business that would result in 100 high-paying jobs by 2025. Space Florida would create a conduit financing package covering lease and sublease agreements, construction and equipment acquisition of up to $60 million.

The financing portion of Space Florida’s budget — the agency still is in line for $11.5 million in operating funds, as usual — has often been a battle in the Legislature. Last year, the full $6 million was restored in conference committee after the Senate bill proposed only $3 million.

This year, however, both chambers’ bills zeroed out the line, DiBello said.

“Some were surprised. Others offered differing suggestions as to why this has happened. But no one has expressed concern regarding the overall performance of our program or Space Florida. So any reasons on the ‘why’ would be speculation at this point,” he said.

DiBello said Democratic Sen. Audrey Gibson and Republican Sen. Tom Wright got a placeholder inserted for future negotiations.

Post Views: 0

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousShow me the money: Senate and House ready to negotiate health care spending

nextHouse proposes tax exemption for toddler clothes, shoes, diapers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Betty Sembler, drug addiction fighter and GOP icon, dies at 90

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more