DCCC seeks redistricting records from Gov. DeSantis’ Office, GOP lawmakers

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) is seeking public records on more than a dozen Republican leaders and figures involved in Florida’s redistricting process, according to a record request obtained by Florida Politics.

The request is vast. It seeks all communications (email, texts and more) about congressional, House and Senate maps as far back as Nov. 4, 2020, involving Gov. Ron DeSantis, Republican state lawmakers and numerous outside parties.

It further involves powerful figures and organizations, including members of Florida’s congressional delegation: Mario Díaz-Balart, Scott Franklin, Carlos Giménez and María Elvira Salazar, among others.

The Republican National Committee, National Republican Congressional Committee and the Republican Governors Association are also featured in the inquiry.

So too is Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, and at least two former members of DeSantis’ staff: Adrian Lukis of Ballard Partners and Republican Party of Florida Executive Director Helen Aguirre Ferre.

Lukis served previously as DeSantis’ chief of staff while Ferre served as director of communications.

The DCCC declined to comment on the request, though inquiries into the redistricting process are not uncommon.

Meanwhile, tensions around the maps are building in Tallahassee. A House panel on Friday denied DeSantis’ wish to scuttle a sprawling North Florida district long held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Al Lawson.

Robert Popper, a legal expert with the conservative Judicial Watch, testified at the subcommittee hearing on behalf of DeSantis. He warned federal law prohibited a district like Lawson’s, which spans from Tallahassee to Jacksonville.

“It will torpedo the ability of Florida to submit a set of districts it can call narrowly tailored,” said Popper, whose travel expenses are covered by the Governor’s Office.

Alternatively, critics of the Governor’s plan note federal and state law bans maps that lessen the odds of minorities to elect a leader of their choosing.

The congressional map approved Friday now awaits the House Redistricting Committee’s consideration, its final committee stop before reaching the floor.

Senate and House leadership will conference next and settle on a final congressional map for the Legislature’s consideration.

DeSantis vows he will not sign any map with an “unconstitutional gerrymander.”