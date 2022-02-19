Lauren Book announces positive COVID-19 test

Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book announced on Twitter Friday evening she had tested positive for COVID-19.

Her post said she would be in isolation through Monday.

“After feeling the onset of mild symptoms, I tested positive for COVID-19 late yesterday,” she wrote at 5:02 p.m., Friday. “… Glad to be fully vaxxed and boosted — now hoping this virus comes and goes quickly and eventfully.”

The announcement was met with some blue-checked well-wishers, like Democratic Sen. Annette Taddeo and Democratic Rep. Carlos Smith and few others who took the opportunity to mock support of vaccine mandates and the vaccine’s inability to prevent cases of the virus.

Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo’s refusal to say whether he was vaccinated had been a large point of contention when Book led a host of Democratic lawmakers on a walkout from his confirmation hearing last month.

“If our top public health official is unwilling or unable to clearly articulate his position on the proper or improper use of vaccines, then he is clearly unfit to serve,” Book wrote in an op-ed published in the state’s newspapers on Feb. 6. “If he is unwilling or unable to answer basic questions about treatment options or how his office is responding to a public health crisis that is currently killing more than 150 people per day, then he is — again — clearly unfit to serve.”

One tweeter, “NStep” replied to her announcement asking, “will you be issuing our FL surgeon general an apology?”

Another one, “Max Nordau” wrote, “We’ve got two buttons to push here. Do vaccines work in preventing COVID-19? Yes or No?”

The Centers for Disease Control explains that the vaccine is not 100% effective in preventing COVID-19, but it does cut down on the incidence of severe illness, hospitalization, and death.

She is hardly alone in testing positive. Miami-Dade County Daniella Levine Cava announced Friday she has tested positive for the virus for the second time.

Democratic Sen. Randolph Bracy reported last month he had the virus as did Rep. Smith and Sen. Darryl Rouson.

The 2022 Session started with a host of absences last month as omicron made its way across the state.