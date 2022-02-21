February 21, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Proposed $3.2M payment to Monticello woman hurt in state employee crash heads to Senate floor
Image via AP.

Jesse SchecknerFebruary 21, 20225min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Paid parental leave provision for government employees heads to House floor

HeadlinesInfluence

Bill helping cover retired law enforcement dog vet costs cleared for House floor

HeadlinesInfluence

Bill tackling organized retail theft advances to House floor

Police Tape
Emergency responders had to use the jaws of life.

A Monticello woman permanently injured in a grisly highway crash with a state of Florida employee is closer than ever to receiving the remaining balance of a nearly $3.4 million state settlement.

The Senate Committee on Appropriations unanimously approved legislation (SB 70) Monday by St. Petersburg Democratic Sen. Darryl Rouson clearing a $3.175 million payment to Donna Catalano. The bill will now head to the Senate floor.

Catalano suffered serious injuries when Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services employee Donald Burthe caused a near head-on collision in June 2019 near the border between Leon and Jefferson counties.

Rouson’s bill is classified as a “claims bill” or “relief act,” as it is intended to compensate a person or entity for injury or loss caused by the negligence or error of a public officer or agency.

Claims bills arise when appropriate damages exceed what’s allowable under Florida’s sovereign immunity laws, which protect government agencies from costly lawsuits. While legislation has been filed this Session to raise payout caps, state law currently limits what can be paid without legislative action to $200,000 per person and $300,000 per incident.

A version of the bill in the House (HB 6509) carried by Miami-Dade County Republican Rep. Juan Fernandez-Barquin has one more committee hearing left before advancing to a floor vote.

On the afternoon of June 26, 2019, Catalano drove home east on Highway 90 after completing her nursing shift at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.

Burthe was driving in the opposite direction in a department vehicle, which area news outlets described as a 2007 Ford Ranger.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, Burthe veered into oncoming traffic while rounding a curve, crashing into Catalano near Still Creek Road.

Both Catalano and Burthe, whom emergency personnel extracted from his vehicle with the jaws of life, were rushed to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

As detailed in Rouson and Fernandez-Barquin’s bills, the harm to Catalano — including a rib fracture, multiple leg and arm fractures and facial abrasions — was severe, long-lasting and required six surgeries and three months of physical therapy to repair.

“Ms. Catalano now suffers from chronic pain; mental anguish, stress, and anxiety; stiff, aching knees that require her to walk with a cane; an inability to straighten or lift her right arm; and incontinence,” the bills say. “Ms. Catalano can no longer perform traditional nursing duties as a result of these injuries.”

Catalano sued the Agriculture Department July 10, 2020. About a year later, she and the state agreed to a $3.375 million settlement. Of that, the Division of Risk Management paid $200,000 — the maximum allowable without approval from the Legislature.

Last week, the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Environment and General Government amended the bill to change the source of the remaining payout from the state General Revenue Fund to the General Inspection Trust Fund.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous'Train the trainer': House cues up vote on bipartisan bill combating veteran suicide

nextGOP's 15-week abortion ban proposal cleared for Senate consideration

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories