Poll: 75% of Floridians ‘supportive’ of legalized pot

Florida hasn’t moved toward making cannabis legal for recreational adult use yet, but a new poll suggests voters would have no issue with it.

A survey released Tuesday by the University of North Florida’s Public Opinion Research Lab revealed that three in four Floridians are ready to legalize pot.

“Previous polls we conducted have shown support in the mid-60s for marijuana legalization, but Floridians are now highly supportive of recreational marijuana,” noted UNF PORL’s Michael Binder.

The “overwhelming majority” of respondents, or 76%, support allowing people to possess small amounts of cannabis. Just 20% of Floridians oppose it.

The idea has been broadly popular for some time, but support for legalized marijuana increased 12 points since a poll on the same topic in late 2019.

The most supportive group of cannabis legalization in the UNF poll was neither Democrats nor Republicans, but No Party Affiliation voters. A full 90% of that cohort wants legalized weed, up 26 points from UNF’s 2019 poll.

Democrats continue to message around cannabis legalization, and a full 76% of their voters want it, tracking with the overall statewide average, and only up three points over 2019.

Legalization is even a winner with Republicans: 64% of those surveyed support the concept, with just 33% opposed. In 2019, just 52% of Republicans backed legalization.

69% of Blacks support legalizing cannabis in this poll, along with 74% of Hispanics and 76% of white voters. And legalization is strongly supported across all age groups, including 63% of voters 65 and up.

But while Floridians may want legalized cannabis, it won’t be happening this Legislative Session. And it would not be happening with the sanction of Gov. Ron DeSantis, who continues to maintain opposition to what he says is a “putrid” smelling plant.

“What I don’t like about it is if you go to some of these places that have done it, the stench when you’re out there, I mean, it smells so putrid,” he told reporters in Tallahassee last month.

“I could not believe the pungent odor that you would see in some of these places,” DeSantis added. “I don’t want to see that here. I want people to be able to breathe freely.”

Though DeSantis purports to oppose cannabis legalization, he has made some moves to liberalize the medical market.

One of his first acts as Governor was to back down on executive branch opposition to smokable flower, a position held by former Gov. Rick Scott.