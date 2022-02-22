Incumbent David Allbritton pulls in $15K with less than a month to go in Clearwater Council election

Clearwater City Council member David Allbritton raised $15,550 in the first half of February, according to recently released election finance reports that span from Feb. 1 through Feb. 16.

Allbritton, who is running for re-election for a seat he first won in 2018, has raised a total of $47,070 since launching his campaign. That puts him on top in the fundraising game as he competes for the District 4 seat against challengers Maranda Douglas and Gerry Lee.

Douglas is the next highest fundraiser, collecting $21,440 since entering the race. In the latest finance period, Douglas raised $6,127.

Lee is the lowest fundraiser, accumulating $5,625 to date, and raising $125 during the start of February.

The incumbent reported 30 donors to his campaign in the latest finance period, including eight $1,000 donations from individuals like restaurateur Frank Chivas. Several of those large donations were also made by restaurants associated with Chivas, like Island Way Grill, Salt Rock Grill, Salt Cracker Grill and Marina Cantina. The same slew of restaurants, as well as Chivas himself, also donated to the campaign of District 5 Clearwater Council candidate Lina Teixeira.

Allbritton spent big this period, dishing out $18,346. Nearly $12,000 went to campaign consulting services, and about $6,000 went to postage.

Douglas presented a more grassroots campaign report. Despite raising about half that of Allbritton, she tallied almost double (55) the number of contributors to her campaign during the start of February. Donations were primarily made in small amounts by individuals, and she saw two $1,000 drops.

She spent $8,105 this period, including almost $8,000 on printing and the rest on processing fees.

Lee, on the other hand, only saw two donors to his campaign in the latest report. He spent $1,829, primarily on signage.

Allbritton collected 67% of the vote in his first election, according to the city. Born and raised in Clearwater, Allbritton returned to the city after attending North Carolina Wesleyan College. Allbritton is a contractor and served on the Board of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry. Douglas is a community activist and local business owner.

Allbritton and Lee, a retired data manager, have similar campaign platforms, each listing neighborhood safety and citizens as their first priority.

Allbritton wants to support a strong business-friendly environment, as well as a sturdy transportation program and neighborhoods, while Lee emphasizes fiscal responsibility and citizen input.

Douglas, on the other hand, offers a more progressive option to voters, hoping to encourage a more diverse Council. Douglas’ platform includes preserving Clearwater’s sustainability, offering affordable and transitional housing, adding more neighborhood space for urban agriculture and encouraging opportunities for small business owners.