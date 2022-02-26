Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard won’t seek reelection in 2024

Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard will not run for reelection in 2024, he announced this week.

Hibbard told the Tampa Bay Times he has decided not to seek reelection after deciding not to make any public announcements about his decision until the midpoint of his term.

“You don’t want to become a lame duck right off the bat,” he told the Times.

Hibbard had been out of office for nearly a decade when he decided to enter the mayoral race in 2020. He earned a resounding win, garnering nearly 57% of the vote

His election came at a pivotal time for the city — putting him at the forefront to guide the fate of the city’s Imagine Clearwater overhaul, select a new city manager and manage the city’s relationship with the Church of Scientology as its members continued to scoop up land in the coveted downtown area.

Hibbard also brought experience to the seat, previously serving as the city’s Mayor from 2004 until 2012. In his most recent election, he replaced Mayor George Cretekos.

His decision to step down from another term will leave the seat open in the 2024 election, likely leading to a hotly contested race.

Hibbard, a moderate Republican, has lived in Clearwater since 1979.

In his tenure, he has been awarded the Tampa Bay Partnerships Award for Regionalism twice, and was the recipient of the Suncoast League of Cities’ Insco award for Leadership. Frank is a graduate of Leadership Pinellas 1999 and Leadership Florida 2007.

While being out of office from 2012 to 2020, Frank served as chairman of the Board of Ruth Eckerd Hall, vice chairman of Clearwater Marine Aquarium, board member of the Homeless Empowerment Program and as a school board member for Calvary Christian High School.

Frank has two undergraduate degrees in finance and economics, and a Master’s in Business Administration.

Florida Politics reached out to Hibbard but has not received comment by the time of publishing.