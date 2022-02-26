February 26, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard won’t seek reelection in 2024

Kelly HayesFebruary 26, 20223min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesOrlando

Orlando elected officials, advocates to rally against ‘hate slate’ legislation Saturday

America in CrisisHeadlines

‘Stand your ground’ laws proliferate after Trayvon Martin spotlight

2022Headlines

GOP tests midterm message not focused on Trump grievances

Frank Hibbard
Hibbard had been out of office for nearly a decade when he decided to enter the mayoral race in 2020.

Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard will not run for reelection in 2024, he announced this week.

Hibbard told the Tampa Bay Times he has decided not to seek reelection after deciding not to make any public announcements about his decision until the midpoint of his term.

“You don’t want to become a lame duck right off the bat,” he told the Times.

Hibbard had been out of office for nearly a decade when he decided to enter the mayoral race in 2020. He earned a resounding win, garnering nearly 57% of the vote

His election came at a pivotal time for the city —  putting him at the forefront to guide the fate of the city’s Imagine Clearwater overhaul, select a new city manager and manage the city’s relationship with the Church of Scientology as its members continued to scoop up land in the coveted downtown area.

Hibbard also brought experience to the seat, previously serving as the city’s Mayor from 2004 until 2012. In his most recent election, he replaced Mayor George Cretekos.

His decision to step down from another term will leave the seat open in the 2024 election, likely leading to a hotly contested race.

Hibbard, a moderate Republican, has lived in Clearwater since 1979.

In his tenure, he has been awarded the Tampa Bay Partnerships Award for Regionalism twice, and was the recipient of the Suncoast League of Cities’ Insco award for Leadership. Frank is a graduate of Leadership Pinellas 1999 and Leadership Florida 2007.

While being out of office from 2012 to 2020, Frank served as chairman of the Board of Ruth Eckerd Hall, vice chairman of Clearwater Marine Aquarium, board member of the Homeless Empowerment Program and as a school board member for Calvary Christian High School.

Frank has two undergraduate degrees in finance and economics, and a Master’s in Business Administration.

Florida Politics reached out to Hibbard but has not received comment by the time of publishing.

Post Views: 0

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousOrlando elected officials, advocates to rally against 'hate slate' legislation Saturday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more