Nikki Fried to honor Ukraine with special building lights

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried continues to demonstrate strong support for Ukraine. And for the next two weeks, a key state building will offer a visual reminder of that support.

For the next two weeks, the Commissioner has ordered that the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) Mayo Building be lit with blue and yellow lights to demonstrate “solidarity” with Ukrainians.

Fried, the only statewide elected Democrat, previously had issued a proclamation of support for the country currently resisting Russian invasion. She also has issued a call for divestment from any Russian-linked investments the state may have.

On Thursday, she yet again lionized the Ukrainian resistance.

“While we are in awe of the strength of those in Ukraine who are quite literally laying their lives on the line to protect their homeland and their freedom, our global community must remain united in our condemnation of Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion and continued acts of war,” Commissioner Fried said.

“From divesting from Russian-backed entities to displaying their colors proudly, we will continue to take actions — whether large or small, individual or collective — to show our solidarity with the Ukrainian people and send a strong message of condemnation to Putin and his authoritarian regime that we will not stand for attacks on free states and free people.”

Fried has not segmented her campaign messaging from her official messaging with regard to the Ukraine question, the latest in a series of issues where she seems isolated on a Cabinet shaped by Ron DeSantis Republicanism.

Fried condemned what she called an “unprovoked invasion” of Ukraine by Russia last week, under the letterhead of her Democratic campaign for Governor.

Likewise blurring the line between candidate and Commissioner, Fried continues to drag Gov. DeSantis even after he finally started offering commentary on the Ukraine invasion in recent days, which included an off-the-cuff slam of at least one NATO ally.

“If Putin went into France,” DeSantis asked at a press conference this week, “do you think they’d do anything to put up a fight?”

That comment led Fried to respond: “Seriously, WTF? Who do you work for?”