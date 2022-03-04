Budget conference: Senate holding out on $92M to modernize unemployment site

As state budget negotiations enter the next stage, the Senate has held firm against spending millions to continue modernizing the Florida’s unemployment system.

The House’s initial budget proposal included $150 million to continue improving the “consumer-first workforce system,” a new portal to replace the state’s troubled CONNECT portal. Despite House negotiators dropping their request to $91.8 million in their latest offer, Senators still said no.

Lawmakers last year passed legislation to overhaul the state’s unemployment system, a priority of Gov. Ron DeSantis and House Speaker Chris Sprowls. The legislation stemmed from an investigation, ordered in 2020 by DeSantis, into the failed CONNECT system after it buckled under the weight of Florida’s increasing unemployment claims during the pandemic.

House economic development negotiators, led by Pace Republican Rep. Jayer Williamson, argue the Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) needs additional funding to improve the portal. Without the additional funds, DEO would have to use holdover spending from last year to patch the improvement needs.

Under the 2021 law, the Reemployment Assistance Modernization Strategic Planning Office oversees the modernization project, which is ongoing. Every three years, the Office will submit an annual report to the Governor, Senate and House, which will include a three-year outlook of recommended modernization projects.

Last year, lawmakers similarly disagreed on how to spend $36 million for the unemployment system. The House wanted those funds for the modernization project while the Senate wanted the funds to clear the backlog in cases.

The House ultimately won. However, it was only a one-year deal.

The COVID-19 pandemic revealed critical problems with CONNECT. A flood of applicants at the height of the pandemic crashed the portal, leading DeSantis to pillory the system and the contract that created it.

Per the 2021 law, the Office of Economic Accountability and Transparency within DEO is set to manage data collection and accountability for the project.

That year’s workforce package was also intended to make it easier for communities to apply for programs aimed at reversing their decline through grants for community development and project planning called the Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant Program.

Communities are able to apply for multiple grants now and more of the program funding will be set aside for declared emergencies. But DEO can now deny grants to communities the agency has determined to have improperly used the grant in the past.

But as the House hopes for an additional $91.8 million or more for the project, lawmakers have to reconcile Sprowls’ priorities against those of Senate President Wilton Simpson, who wants $120 million in development projects to supplement $20 million annually for Moffitt Cancer Center’s new site in Pasco County.

Lawmakers have until Tuesday to finalize the budget in order to pass it by the scheduled end of Session.