March 6, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Daniella Levine Cava meets with students leaving Sunday for “Proud to Say Gay” rally at the Capitol

Jesse SchecknerMarch 6, 20224min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Longtime FBWA leader Mitch Rubin dies at 62

BudgetHeadlines

Budget conference: Senate pitches $10 million to re-establish Florida State Guard

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Budget conference: HCSO K-9 facility to receive $2M

SURFSIDE LEVINE CAVA AP PHOTO
'We join the next generation of brave leaders fighting for what is right and just...'

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will meet with students departing Sunday for a Monday morning rally in Tallahassee against the so-called Don’t Say Gay” bill, which has one last stop before reaching Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk.

She will see students off and hold a press availability 9:30 p.m. at the Torch of Friendship in downtown Miami.

Levine Cava told Florida Politics she and her husband, Dr. Robert Cava, are “deeply pained” seeing legislation advance in Tallahassee with “devastating implications for all of our families.”

“In solidarity with people of conscience everywhere, and as parents of a gay child, we believe that these attacks strike at the heart of our humanity and freedom,” she said. “We join the next generation of brave leaders fighting for what is right and just as they journey to Tallahassee to have their voices heard.

“Though it’s troubling to see targeted legislation move forward and we urge state senators to reject it, we are equally inspired by this young generation standing up proudly to protect their friends, peers and neighbors.”

The Monday “Proud to Say Gay” rally will take place at the Capitol building at 9 a.m., one hour before senators will the Senate floor to vote on the bill (HB 1557), which the House passed Friday.

The bill, among other things, bans classroom discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity with students in kindergarten through third grade, prohibits similar talk with older students that is not developmentally or age-appropriate according to state standards and empowers parents to sue districts they believe violate those rules.

Supporters like Lakeland Republican Sen. Kelli Stargel say the bill is meant to keep parents informed and involved in their child’s schooling and would address a policy allowing students to be placed in a transgender/gender-non-conforming support plan without their parents’ knowledge.

“It’s not meant to be hateful,” Stargel said last month of the issue. “If parents aren’t in charge, we’re not going to wind up in the right place.”

Opponents like Rep. Carlos Smith of Orlando say the bill “sends a terrible message to our youth that there is something so wrong, so inappropriate, so dangerous about this topic that we have to censor it from classroom instruction.”

President Joe Biden has referred to the bill as “hateful.”

The Monday protest follows several across the state last week, including school walkouts of thousands of students. Groups that organized, supported or participated in those events, including Gen-Z for Change, Equality Florida, SAVE, Miami-Dade LGBTQ Caucus, Healthcare Against Hate, PRISM and Voters of Tomorrow, will participate in the Sunday night sendoff in Miami.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBudget conference: HCSO K-9 facility to receive $2M

nextBudget conference: Senate pitches $10 million to re-establish Florida State Guard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Florida reacts to Legislature’s passage of 15-week abortion ban
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more