March 9, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Sprinkle list: SWFL airports, college, social service soak up the supplemental funds
SRQ Airport. Image via Facebook.

Jacob OglesMarch 9, 20224min0

Related Articles

BudgetHeadlines

Sprinkle list: Big Bend gets $47.7M for universities, over $8M in other allocations

BudgetHeadlines

Sprinkle list: House and Senate deliver $759M in 2022 funding add-ons

BudgetHeadlines

Sprinkle list: House floats $5M toward fatherhood initiative marketing

SRQ Airport
Sarasota and Bradenton area lawmakers brought in substantial hauls.

From medical facilities to college support, Southwest Florida institutions will benefit to the tune of millions in supplemental appropriations.

With the release of the so-called “sprinkle list,” Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport has another major reason to celebrate. It will receive $2.5 million for an aviation tech school at the airport. That’s on top of $21.5 million that the fastest growing airport in America was already set to receive for a terminal expansion.

But drivers in the Sarasota-Bradenton area also scored in sprinkles. The Senate supplemental budget drops $2 million on the Bradenton Beach State Road 789 Main and Secondary Powerline Removal Project.

Another $500,000 will go to construct a pedestrian overpass over U.S. 41 in Palmetto to allow pedestrians and cyclists, including students at a middle school there, to safely cross the highway. That was an effort sponsored by Rep. Will Robinson, a Bradenton Republican.

The State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota landed $2.5 million in operating support out of House supplemental funding.

Both The House and Senate get millions in tax revenue to play with near the end of budget negotiations. That money is spread across different projects in what’s known in legislative parlance as the “sprinkle list.”

The release of the list Wednesday night is a sign budget negotiations are wrapped and that the Legislature will hit its new planned end date of Monday, March 14.

Meanwhile, the House chipped in $250,000 for The Bay waterfront project in Sarasota. The Senate also will rain $300,000 onto St. Armands Circle in Sarasota for streetscape improvements.

First Step of Florida in Sarasota landed $675,180 for a 24-hour intake access center, a top priority of Sen. Joe Gruters and Rep. Fiona McFarland, both Sarasota Republicans. The agency provides affordable, evidence-based behavioral health care services to children and families.

Further south, $706,024 will go to the Collier Central Receiving Center, a priority of future Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, a Naples Republican. The system would provide crisis assessment, intervention and referral services with crisis stabilization beds for youth and adults in order to provide centralized access to mental health and substance use services for the community. Collier County has no central receiving system for youth or adults, a funding request states.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSenate readies school board term limits for vote

nextLarge alligator menacing Florida paddleboarder in viral video is killed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Five reasons the 2022 budget was held up this Session
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more