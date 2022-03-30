March 30, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Chris Sprowls backs Danny Alvarez for HD 69
Image via Hillsborough County.

Drew WilsonMarch 30, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Nielsen Holdings agrees to sell to private equity consortium in $16B deal

HeadlinesTampa Bay

No. 12 on the list of Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians: Gus Bilirakis

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Michael Blachly: In this most divided time of our lives, performing arts can be a great unifying force

alvarez-danny
Alvarez is running against Democratic Rep. Andrew Learned in the newly redrawn district.

House Speaker Chris Sprowls on Wednesday endorsed Tampa Republican Danny Alvarez in the race for House District 69.

“Danny Alvarez is the definition of a servant-leader. From his service to our country in the United States Army, to his advocacy for our men and women in law enforcement — Danny Alvarez is just the type of selfless, conservative leader we need in the Florida House,” Sprowls said in a news release.

“Hillsborough County has a rich history of supporting those who’ve served our nation and I know Danny Alvarez will build on that rich tradition and fight for those who’ve fought for us.”

Alvarez thanked Sprowls for the endorsement and offered praise for the outgoing House Speaker.

“The Florida Legislature’s work with Governor DeSantis has been a recipe for success. Speaker Sprowls has been at the tip of the spear in passing some of the nation’s most aggressive and bold conservative reforms that have helped shape Florida into a nationwide leader,” he said. “There’s no doubt that Florida is moving in the right direction and it is because of the hard work and dedication of leaders like Speaker Sprowls.”

Alvarez is the lone Republican running for HD 69, where he is likely to face Democratic Rep. Andrew Learned, who was drawn into HD 69 in the redistricted map approved by lawmakers during the 2022 Legislative Session.

The new district is also home to Republican Rep. Mike Beltran, though he has opted to move into House District 70 rather run in HD 69. The new House map (H 8013) had placed the majority of Beltran’s current district, House District 57, into the new House District 69.

Alvarez launched his campaign in mid-February, running on conservative platforms “to build on our state’s record of results and defend the principles and values enshrined in our constitution.”

The Sprowls endorsement comes after Alvarez announced his campaign had reeled in more than $50,000 from donors in its first 12 days. Campaign finance reports show he has about $47,000 on hand in his campaign account and another. Learned, who filed shortly before New Year’s, has $117,500 banked and another $75,000 in his political committee, Serve Florida.

___

Florida Politics reporter Kelly Hayes contributed to this post.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPutin misled by advisers on Ukraine, US intel determines

nextNo. 12 on the list of Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians: Gus Bilirakis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Ninth annual list of Tampa Bay’s 25 Most Powerful Politicians
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more