April 4, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Fredd Atkins files for Sarasota County Commission seat
Fredd Atkins

Jacob OglesApril 4, 20224min0

Related Articles

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Republican HD 36 candidate Rachel Plakon, Scott Plakon expecting baby girl

2022Headlines

Chuck Nadd files for Agriculture Commissioner

2022Headlines

Ron DeSantis top GOP 2024 choice in Texas if Donald Trump doesn’t run

Atkins
With redistricting settled, he's ready to run and confident he'll win.

Former Sarasota Mayor Fredd Atkins has filed for a Sarasota County Commission contest.

Two years after a controversial redistricting process drew him out of a jurisdiction after he filed, Atkins said he’s ready to run again. And after the survival of single-member districts in a Special Election last month, he sees the right conditions to win.

“I’ve been thinking about this all my adult life,” he said. “I’ve been working on single-member districts since I got into adulthood.”

As a young man, Atkins worked with the NAACP, conducting intensive research at Sarasota City Hall to support a lawsuit that eventually led to single-member districts at the municipal level. He would go on in 1985 to become the first Black City Commissioner ever, elected in District 1, a Newtown-centered seat. A couple years later, he was selected as Sarasota’s first Black Mayor, a position he would hold multiple times over decades of service at City Hall.

He has run countywide for County Commissioner twice, most recently falling to Republican Mike Moran in 2016. After passage of single-member districts, Atkins filed to run against Moran again in 2020, but Sarasota County Commissioners instead redrew district lines two years ahead of the Census. That drew Atkins out of the seat and made District 1 into a Republican jurisdiction. While Atkins challenged the move in court, the county prevailed.

But now, he’s living in District 2 in a Democrat-leaning seat.

“I wasn’t thinking about running this time, until we won the single-member district vote,” he said.

He’s now challenging Sarasota County Commissioner Christian Ziegler, who pushed to reverse single-member districts in a March election, but failed.

Ironically, Ziegler was the only Commissioner opposed to a pre-Census redistricting. Commissioners voted to redraw lines again for the 2022 election, and Ziegler ended up with Newtown in a seat where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans. Ziegler is the vice chair of the Republican Party of Florida.

More than partisan makeup, Atkins said he’s happy to be running in a district composed chiefly of city of Sarasota voters.

“The people that know me will be voting primarily,” he said. “I think that people will recognize the history and the work that Fredd Atkins has done for us in the city of Sarasota, and the state of Florida will be rewarded by them acknowledging that I’m the best candidate for this position.”

He faces Sarasota City Commissioner Hagen Brody and activist Mike Cosentino in the Democratic Primary.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRepublican HD 36 candidate Rachel Plakon, Scott Plakon expecting baby girl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Ninth annual list of Tampa Bay’s 25 Most Powerful Politicians
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more