April 5, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Nikki Fried touts boost in grassroots, online fundraising as she raises $440K in March
Go phish? Nikki Fried says her account attack is a symbol of a bigger problem.

Jacob OglesApril 5, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: Mercury adds Kristen Crawford-Whitaker as senior vice president

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Amanda Lynn Hurtak replaces John Dingfelder on Tampa City Council

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Democrat Allie Braswell draws endorsements for HD 45 run

Fried
The boost from last month comes after a 'campaign reset.'

Democrat Nikki Fried touted increases in grassroots support as her gubernatorial reported about $440,000 raised in March.

“I am incredibly proud of the best campaign finance team in Florida,” said Fried, now Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner. “They worked hard to ensure we reached out to the kinds of small-dollar, grassroots donors who are driving this campaign. I also need to thank every single person who donated. It means the world to me to have you on board this movement we’re building to lower costs, raise standards, and try something new in the Sunshine State.”

A release from her campaign stressed the significance of small donations. More than $1 million has come in through online donations since Fried launched her campaign in June.

In March alone, there were 4,570 online donations, averaging to about $35 per donor. An end-of-month ask on Twitter resulted in $25,000 raised in a single day.

The totals for March leaped by a third over the prior month as Fried announced a campaign reset. Still, she trailed Democratic Primary opponent Charlie Crist in March fundraising, as Crist pulled in more than $1 million.

Fried recently sat down with Florida Politics and discussed the shift in her campaign.

“I wanted to make sure that we were responding to the needs of the people on the ground,” she said, “and they just felt that there was not the right combination of people that were working inside of the team. We wanted to make that change as soon as possible.”

She has since shifted Matthew Van Name, her longtime Chief of Staff in the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, into a greater campaign role. He cheered the March numbers in a release.

“In order to win this race, we’re going to need to have targeted, grassroots engagement of communities throughout Florida,” Van Name said. “These outstanding fundraising numbers prove that everyday Floridians want something better for their state.”

Marissa Tully, deputy campaign manager and finance director, also said the numbers show promise.

“Not only are we seeing incredible online support, but we are also seeing tremendous support on the ground,” she said. “These numbers are a reflection that our team is just getting started. It is clear that Nikki’s message resonates in every arena. Overall, March was one of our highest months to date second only to our launch month, showing immense growth in the energy and excitement around Nikki’s platform. I’m incredibly proud of this team and what we are building.”

She faces Crist and Annette Taddeo in a Democratic Primary. The winner will likely challenge incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis in November.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDemocrat Allie Braswell draws endorsements for HD 45 run

nextAmanda Lynn Hurtak replaces John Dingfelder on Tampa City Council

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories