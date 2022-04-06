Pam Bondi endorses Wilton Simpson for Agriculture Commissioner

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi is making the case for Wilton Simpson to become Florida’s next Agriculture Commissioner.

“Wilton Simpson is a conservative warrior with a proven track record of supporting our brave law enforcement officers, protecting Florida’s families and defending our Second Amendment rights,” Bondi said. “Here in Florida and across the country, people are desperate for leaders who will fight to protect our shared conservative values. I am proud to endorse Wilton because I know he will continue to stand with hardworking Floridians.”

Bondi follows her successor, Attorney General Ashley Moody, in endorsing the Senate President for the post. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis also backed Simpson, and the two sitting Cabinet members will share the ballot with Simpson this year as they each seek re-election.

As for Bondi, she remains a coveted endorsement in Republican politics within Florida. The first female Attorney General for the state, she served from 2010 to 2018, and went on to serve as a special advisor to former President Donald Trump. Her work with the Republican President included defending him during his first impeachment trial.

She now serves as chair of the Make America Great Again, Again Super PAC. She’s also chair for the Constitutional Litigation Partnership, and co-chair of the Center for Law and Justice at America First Policy Institute.

Simpson embraced her support.

“Pam Bondi knows first-hand the tremendous impact conservative leadership can have on real outcomes for Florida’s families and businesses,” Simpson said. “Pam and I have worked together to expand the GOP majority in Florida, to make our state safe and free; and I am honored to have her support in this fight to protect the American Dream for all Floridians.”

Simpson also boasts the endorsement of Trump himself.

Bondi’s support comes days after the entry of a serious challenger to Simpson in the Agriculture Commissioner race. Black Hawk pilot Chuck Nadd announced his candidacy, branding himself as a Republican in the mold of Gov. Ron DeSantis while deriding Simpson as corrupt.

DeSantis, for his part, sidestepped endorsing Simpson after Nadd’s entry but did tout political accomplishments achieved while Simpson led the Senate.

Simpson has the backing of 59 Florida Sheriffs, the NRA, Florida Farm Bureau FarmPAC, the Florida Police Benevolent Association, Florida Forestry Association, Florida Chamber of Commerce and the Associated Industries of Florida. U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, the first Green Beret elected to Congress, is also supporting Simpson.