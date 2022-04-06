With $245K ante, Carolina Amesty stakes campaign for new HD 45

The stakes are growing high in the contest for the open seat in the newly drawn House District that includes Walt Disney World, as Republican Carolina Amesty entered the field with a $245,000 opening campaign fund.

Amesty, vice president at Central Christian University, has laid down the challenge against several well-known Republicans and a high-profile Democrat who’ve filed to run in the southwestern Orange County district.

She entered the race in mid-March and in two weeks raised about $45,000 in donations and lent $200,000 to her campaign, her campaign announced Wednesday. Details of her first campaign finance report will become available when the March numbers are posted soon by the Florida Division of Elections.

“I’m so encouraged by the support I’ve received since I announced my candidacy,” Amesty said in a news release. “The people of House District 45 are responding to my conservative message and optimistic vision for Central Florida. We are rebuilding our strong economy and coming together to defend important values, including choice in education, parents’ rights, and free markets. I would be honored to serve the wonderful people of our district as their Representative in Tallahassee.”

Of Venezuelan heritage, Amesty also serves as a board member for Chaplains of Florida, American Chaplains, and Central Christian Academy.

She already has received endorsements from Florida Republican figure Bertica Cabrera Morris and Rep. Joe Harding, the sponsor of the Parental Rights in Education law.

HD 45 stretches from the South Side of Winter Garden through Windermere to Four Corners in southwestern Orange County. The results of the past two General Elections suggest the electorate likely is pretty even, perhaps with a Democratic lean. There is no incumbent running. Rep. Geraldine Thompson, who represents the area now, is running for the Senate.

The Republican field has drawn Vennia Francois, Janet Frevola, Bruno Portigliatti and Mike Zhao. Francois and Zhao are veterans of congressional campaigns; Portigliatti of past House campaigns.

The only Democrat in the contest so far is Allie Braswell, former president of the Central Florida Urban League.