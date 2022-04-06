April 6, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

With $245K ante, Carolina Amesty stakes campaign for new HD 45

Scott PowersApril 6, 20224min0

Related Articles

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Mariya Calkins grows financial lead in HD 3

HeadlinesOrlando

Orlando company accused of selling bogus ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ crypto

2022Headlines

With talk of shifting federal marijuana policy, Nikki Fried says it’s time for Florida to legalize it

Carolina Amesty ART
The competition is heating up for the House district representing Walt Disney World.

The stakes are growing high in the contest for the open seat in the newly drawn House District that includes Walt Disney World, as Republican Carolina Amesty entered the field with a $245,000 opening campaign fund.

Amesty, vice president at Central Christian University, has laid down the challenge against several well-known Republicans and a high-profile Democrat who’ve filed to run in the southwestern Orange County district.

She entered the race in mid-March and in two weeks raised about $45,000 in donations and lent $200,000 to her campaign, her campaign announced Wednesday. Details of her first campaign finance report will become available when the March numbers are posted soon by the Florida Division of Elections.

“I’m so encouraged by the support I’ve received since I announced my candidacy,” Amesty said in a news release. “The people of House District 45 are responding to my conservative message and optimistic vision for Central Florida. We are rebuilding our strong economy and coming together to defend important values, including choice in education, parents’ rights, and free markets. I would be honored to serve the wonderful people of our district as their Representative in Tallahassee.”

Of Venezuelan heritage, Amesty also serves as a board member for Chaplains of Florida, American Chaplains, and Central Christian Academy.

She already has received endorsements from Florida Republican figure Bertica Cabrera Morris and Rep. Joe Harding, the sponsor of the Parental Rights in Education law.

HD 45 stretches from the South Side of Winter Garden through Windermere to Four Corners in southwestern Orange County. The results of the past two General Elections suggest the electorate likely is pretty even, perhaps with a Democratic lean. There is no incumbent running. Rep. Geraldine Thompson, who represents the area now, is running for the Senate.

The Republican field has drawn Vennia Francois, Janet Frevola, Bruno Portigliatti and Mike Zhao. Francois and Zhao are veterans of congressional campaigns; Portigliatti of past House campaigns.

The only Democrat in the contest so far is Allie Braswell, former president of the Central Florida Urban League.

Post Views: 0

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPam Bondi endorses Wilton Simpson for Agriculture Commissioner

nextWith talk of shifting federal marijuana policy, Nikki Fried says it's time for Florida to legalize it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories