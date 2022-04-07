Donald Trump endorses Kat Cammack, Brian Mast re-election campaigns

Former President Donald Trump continues to confer endorsements, giving his seal of approval to two Floridians running for Congress again.

Wednesday night saw Trump endorse Reps. Kat Cammack and Brian Mast.

With no clarity on what the eventual Florida congressional districts will look like until the upcoming Special Session on congressional redistricting, it’s anyone’s guess which districts they ultimately will run in. Cammack is from the Gainesville area and currently represents Florida’s 3rd Congressional District. Mast, of Palm City, represents Florida’s 18th Congressional District.

The endorsements were typical for Trump, a breezy few sentences exhorting each legislator as being right on the issues.

Trump said Cammack “is doing a terrific job representing the people of Florida in Congress.”

“Kat is working hard to Secure our Border, Promote American Agriculture, Defend the Second Amendment, Support our Brave First Responders, Military and Vets, and Hold Joe Biden and the Radical Left Accountable for their ongoing failures. The youngest Republican woman in Congress, Kat is a fighter for our America First agenda and our Country’s future. Kat has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Trump described Mast as “working hard in Congress for the incredible people of Florida.”

“A U.S. Army Veteran and a Bronze Star and Purple Heart recipient, Brian is dedicated to serving our Country. Brian is Strong on National Security, the Border, Jobs, the Economy, our Second Amendment, the Military and our Brave Vets. Brian Mast is a Warrior for our movement, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Boilerplate endorsements or not, the Trump seal of approval is a prized marker many candidates in Florida can tout in 2022.

The former President is endorsing in state races in addition to federal contests, having given the nod to the re-election campaigns of Attorney General Ashley Moody and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. Trump has also endorsed Senate President Wilton Simpson in the Agriculture Commissioner race. His endorsement in the Governor’s race is still pending.