April 8, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Nikki Fried wants to grow togetherness with ‘unity gardens’
Short sell: Nikki Fried banks a pretty soft month in January.

Anne GeggisApril 8, 20225min1

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban over Chris Rock slap

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida’s largest Medicaid payment vendor must pay nearly $9.1M after missing deadline to challenge government fine

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Ananth Prasad: Legislature’s investments in infrastructure benefit all Floridians

fried
A new Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services initiative champions digging in the dirt — to plant some seeds.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said she is looking to help end these divisive times by pushing Floridians to grow together with free seed packets.

Fried, who is trying to unseat the current Governor, appeared at the Riviera Beach Heights Community Garden Friday to announce that the time has come to get back to basics. We all need to eat, after all, she said. And it’s time to sow seeds of unity by starting what she’s calling a “unity garden.”

Because nothing brings people together like planting beans, corn, squash, okra, hot peppers and various herbs.

“We invite all Floridians to put down our arms, both figuratively and literally,” said Fried, who has often criticized many aspects of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration, including comparing him to Hitler.

Candidates are sure to dish dirt this election cycle, but Fried argued Floridians should dig into the soil instead.

“With April marking National Garden Month, we will provide starter seed packages to Floridians that will be distributed through dozens of partner locations across our state, encouraging individuals to start their own unity garden to bring our communities together for a positive purpose,” Fried said.

Her spokeswoman said questions would be answered next week about where these seeds can be picked up, how many the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) expects to hand out and what the anticipated cost will be.

Fried recalled the gardens of yore that united Americans for a common purpose.

“Community gardens are something we have seen our nation turn to during challenging times,” she said, “from liberty gardens during World War I, where soldiers of the soil helped meet domestic food supply needs, to victory gardens during World War II that promoted American solidarity and patriotism.”

She wrapped up with a call to participate in social media.

“We invite Florida’s gardeners to share with our Department the pictures of your community gardens as they grow, as we continue to spotlight community gardens across the state,” Fried said. “We are going to keep Florida growing.”

She also gave a shoutout to the farmers who provide their neighbors and the world with Florida produce, Florida’s second-largest economic driver.

She declined to answer questions on any other topic at Friday’s event. Fried is currently trailing in the polls against U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, one of her rivals for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDelegation for 4.8.22: Justice! — water works — U.S. resiliency — bus fare — border run

nextAnanth Prasad: Legislature’s investments in infrastructure benefit all Floridians

One comment

  • tom palmer

    April 8, 2022 at 3:23 pm

    People can plant vegetable gardens without the state’s help.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories