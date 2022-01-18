Joe Henderson: Nikki Fried’s comparison of Ron DeSantis to Adolf Hitler was absurd

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried loves to portray herself as a fighter, and as the lone Democrat elected to a statewide office, it seems like she’s always involved in some kind of controversy. Republicans love to kneecap her at every opportunity.

That’s still no excuse for what she said on NPR’s Florida Roundup.

We know politics often is best played with shoulder pads and a helmet. However, even by that standard, Fried went way, way, way over the line when she compared Gov. Ron DeSantis to Adolf Hitler.

“Instead of listening and trying to govern with the people, he’s trying to govern over the people. And that, I’m sorry, I’m a student of history too. I saw the rise of Hitler. I learned those stories,” Fried said.

There should have been a siren going off in her head at that point. She should have heard that warning when asked if she was comparing a Governor she detests and wants to unseat to a monster who orchestrated the murder of six million Jews.

If she did hear that, she didn’t listen. Instead, she dug in.

“In a lot of ways, yes,” Fried told interviewer Melissa Ross. “I have studied Hitler and how he got to power. Wanting his own militia. Having his own army.”

It was crude, tasteless and offensive. Also, it calls her judgment into question as she seeks the highest office in the state.

There is plenty to criticize about DeSantis.

Call him arrogant, bullying and dismissive of anyone who disagrees with him. Say the man who champions freedom for Floridians likely will sign a bill soon that chips away at a woman’s control of her body and calls that “reasonable.“

Bring up that he misrepresents things like critical race theory to solve a “problem” that doesn’t exist. It’s fair game to question how many lives he endangered with his handling of COVID-19, and maybe the worst is yet to come. Ask big-city mayors in Florida how it feels to have the authority to do their jobs undercut by edicts from DeSantis.

Every move DeSantis makes these days suggests his eyes are focused on the White House. Say that instead of trying to be the Governor for all people, he only seems to care about the people who voted for him. Keep asking how long he intends to remain Governor if elected to another four-year term.

And mention the latest thing, a congressional map drawn by DeSantis that Democrats say reduces the number of districts with African American representation from four to two. He released that on the eve of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, and that wasn’t an accident.

There is more than enough meat there and substance that Fried didn’t need to go dumpster diving in a farcical attempt to link DeSantis to someone who personified evil.

For Fried, the sad part is that she had something to crow about before all this. Her recent revelation that the state had about 1 million COVID-19 test kits sitting in a warehouse and about to expire put DeSantis in the rare position of playing defense.

Thanks to her, the federal government extended the deadline for how long people can use the kits. It was a major victory for her. But after her Hitler jag, no one is talking about that.

She only has herself to blame.