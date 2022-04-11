Kristin Dozier raises more than $50K in first month of Tallahassee Mayor Campaign

Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier raised $52,744 in the first month of her campaign for Tallahassee Mayor.

Her March total is the third-highest fundraising amount in a month and the highest opening fundraising month in the 2022 local Leon County election cycle. Her opponent, Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey, holds the highest fundraising month, with $66,325 raised in September.

In total, Dozier received 174 donations in March, averaging $303.12 per donation. Her contributions include eight donations from Tallahassee businesses, totaling $4,336, and 31 $1,000 contributions.

One of the $1,000 contributions was from Bob Lotane, the publisher of the partisan digital news and opinion outlet OurTallahassee. The website has often sided with Dozier as well as Tallahassee City Commissioners Jeremy Matlow and Jack Porter. The outlet also has criticized Dailey and other Commissioners on several issues, including the $27 million Doak Campbell stadium Blueprint funding vote.

If Dozier’s fundraising rate continues, the race will quickly outpace the contest pulling in the most cash (the David Bellamy–Jeremy Matlow City Commission race) as soon as next month. Dailey already is leading all local candidates in fundraising so far.

In a post to her campaign Facebook page, Dozier said she is grateful for the support she has received. She also pointed out that her campaign received nearly twice as many supporters who contributed less than $100 in one month than Dailey has received in the first year of his campaign.

“From business owners and entrepreneurs, to professors and community volunteers, we’re building a strong coalition that believes we are on the wrong track and that we need new leadership at City Hall,” Dozier said. “This report is a strong opening statement that we are ready to fight for the future of our great City and we will stand together to end the decisiveness that is holding us back.”

Dailey has raised more than $198,000 and is on pace to match or surpass the $300,000 raised when he was first elected in 2018. He added $8,050 in March.

His fundraising total consists of $32,900 from 58 Tallahassee businesses, as well as 77 $1,000 donations.

Donors to Dailey include his former colleague on the County Commission, Mary Ann Lindley, State Attorney Jack Campbell, and Tallahassee construction and real estate companies including NAI Talcor, Tharpe Construction, Moore Bass Management Co. and others.

In a statement to Florida Politics, Dailey said he was humbled and thankful for the support the Tallahassee community has given him, which is evident by his fundraising total.

“When I first became Mayor I promised to clean up City Hall, create good-paying jobs, and better the quality of life for all Tallahasseeans; and I’m proud to say we’ve accomplished that, but we know there’s still more work to do,” Dailey said. “I am proud of the work our campaign has done to make sure we have the resources to tell our story to voters and to ensure four more years of experienced leadership they can trust in the Mayor’s office.”

Dozier has not spent much since her campaign’s launch, using $1,333.64 in March. Dailey’s campaign has spent more than $24,000 during the race so far, the most out of any local candidate.

The $3,435 he spent in March included $1,000 to political consultant Stephen Beasley, who also is on the payroll of David Bellamy’s campaign.

The other candidate in the race that was registered in March, Whitfield Leland III, has raised less than $1,000. Michael Ibrahim registered to run on April 1, meaning he has not been required to submit a financial report yet.

The candidates will be on the ballot during the Aug. 23 Primary Election if they qualify.