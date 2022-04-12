Vennia Francois pulls in Mayors’ endorsements in crowded HD 45 race

Republican House District 45 candidate Vennia Francois has received the endorsements of 10 local leaders as she competes in a crowded field, her campaign announced Tuesday.

Francois, a Windermere lawyer who was a former staffer for U.S. Sen. Mel Martinez, has received the endorsements of Edgewood Mayor John Dowless, Belle Isle Mayor Nick Fouraker, Ocoee Mayor Rusty Johnson, Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson, Winter Garden Mayor John Rees and former Windermere Mayor Gary Bruhn.

She also received the endorsements of Winter Garden Commissioners Lisa Bennett and Mark Maciel, and Windermere Council members Tony Davit and Loren “Andy” Williams.

Windermere and part of Winter Garden are in the newly drawn district. The other cities, all western or southern suburbs of Orlando, are not.

What is in the district is Walt Disney World and its surrounding communities including Celebration, Four Corners, Champions Gate and Windermere, featuring large neighborhoods of snowbird homes and vacation rentals. That makes HD 45 one of the most-sought districts in the state, given Disney’s power and importance in Florida politics and economics, the current Republican culture war criticisms notwithstanding.

The contest has attracted Republican candidates Carolina Amesty, Janet Frevola, Bruno Portigliatti and Mike Zhao. Francois and Zhao are veterans of congressional campaigns; Portigliatti of past House campaigns.

The only Democrat in the contest so far is Allie Braswell, former president of the Central Florida Urban League.

HD 45 stretches from the South Side of Winter Garden through Windermere to Four Corners in southwestern Orange County and Celebration and Champions Gate in northwestern Osceola County. The results of the past two General Elections suggest the electorate likely is pretty even, perhaps with a Democratic lean. There is no incumbent running. State Rep. Geraldine Thompson, who represents most of the area now, is running for the Senate.

“Vennia has the right values, the right motivation, and is the one candidate in this race who will be able to hit the ground running on day one in Tallahassee,” Winter Garden Mayor Rees said in a news release issued by Francois’ campaign.

“I am honored to receive the endorsements of these ten leaders and elected city officials who live and work in Orange County,” Francois added in the release. “Along with the residents of west Orange and Osceola, they will be able to count on me to fight for our conservative values and work every day to make our community the best place to live and work.”