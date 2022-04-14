Last Call for 4.14.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

It’s “Military Saves Month,” and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is celebrating by encouraging Florida’s active and retired service members to pay off their debt and create savings plans.

Military Saves Month is a national effort to encourage the military community to strengthen their financial well-being. Each week of the month features a different theme — save automatically, save for the unexpected, save to retire, reduce debt, and save as a family.

“Florida loves its veterans, active-duty service members, and their families, and we owe a great debt to them for fighting to preserve, protect, and defend our country,” Patronis said. “During Military Saves Month, I am committed to providing resources to help secure a bright financial future for these heroes that call Florida home and ensure that our state remains one of the most military and veteran-friendly states in the nation.”

Patronis highlighted resources available to veterans, such as the “Serve Save Succeed” program, a financial literacy resource and online forum for current and former military service members and their families on finance-related topics.

“Financial literacy and awareness of fraudulent schemes targeting our service members and veterans are critical in today’s society,” said Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs executive director and retired Marine Corps Major Gen. James Hartsell.

“In the past several years, CFO Jimmy Patronis and his team have created several initiatives and resources to help educate our military and veterans’ community on ways to improve their financial well-being. Working together to provide a positive future for Florida veterans and their families, we’ll ensure the Sunshine State continues to be the most veteran sought-after state in the nation.”

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day

“Florida Republicans claim we are the ‘Free State of Florida’ — yet there is no freedom when women are denied access to critical health care and the ability to make decisions about their own bodies and their own lives.”

— Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book, after DeSantis signed the 15-week abortion ban.

